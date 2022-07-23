BBNaija fans and supporters are more than excited as a new season of the reality show officially kicks off this weekend

First photos of Biggie’s new house have already surfaced in the online community and generated mixed reactions

Some people loved the décor of the house while others expressed strong reservations about how small it appears at first sight

The much-anticipated seventh season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show finally kicks off on Saturday, July 23, and fans are super excited.

Ahead of the live show scheduled for 7pm, first photos of the house for the new season have surfaced on social media and gotten many people talking.

Reactions new BBNaija house. Photo: @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

Like previous designs, the house features a play on colour with more prominence given to the colour blue for this year’s show.

One of the images shared online captured the beautifully decorated rooms for prospective housemates, with wall art that featured some geometric designs.

The main sofa in the sitting area is also another special attraction for this season as it is modelled after a rainbow-themed cube design.

Check out the pictures below:

Social media users react

__april.xx said:

"Is it me, it this house is the smallest so far. The Colour isn’t giving tho."

mimiearemu said:

"This colour ehn it's cold and mean looking.una want to break them by force ni.chai I pity any one that hates small spaces."

oyindaaa said:

"Not really giving like last years own."

thecanvamaestro said:

"Space kinda looks smaller sha. We asked for something different and this is giving ."

official_kosiejindu said:

"I really do not like it...not so bright."

teeto__olayeni said:

"I love everything . It's givingggggggggggg."

