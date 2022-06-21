Popular Nigerian media personality, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori also known as KieKie, is one of the much-loved celebs in the country

KieKie has no doubt endeared herself to her many fans for her versatility, personality and great talent

Today, Legit NG will be shining the spotlight on the young lady to highlight some of her numerous talents

Popular socialite, KieKie, with the real name Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, is one Nigerian celebrity whose lifestyle has drawn a great number of people to her.

KieKie might have been in the entertainment industry for a while, but she started to gain popularity after some of her works made it to the social media space.

Over time, it has become obvious that KieKie has a lot of talent and she dishes them out back to back on social media.

Many sides to Nigerian media personality Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka KieKie. Photos: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

KieKie recently clocked a year older and to celebrate her, Legit.ng will be highlighting some of her many talents.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

1. Fashion police:

Kiekie is one Nigerian star who took it upon herself to spotlight popular or trending events and scrutinize some of the outfits that made it to such outings. Sometimes, these attires need their flowers while others need to be corrected. Kiekie seemed to fit into the shoes of Nigeria’s version of Joan Rivers with her hot takes laced with humour.

2. Celebrity stylist:

A number of people are aware of Kiekie’s close friendship with popular singer, Simi. However, not many people know that she also served as her stylist. Kiekie is the brains behind some hot celebrity looks on social media.

3. MC:

Kiekie appears to be the definition of securing the bag seeing as she doesn’t pitch her net in one place. The Nigerian socialite is well known for hosting top events and wowing the crowd at fancy occasions as she performs MC duties.

4. Skit maker / Actress:

The Nigerian social media space is now filled with skits and Kiekie is a prominent face in some funny clips. The socialite has proven to be a good actress with a great sense of humour that helps her body her roles.

5. Dancer:

It is no secret that Kiekie is a lover of dancing and she never hesitates to show off her steps either on social media, in her skits, while hosting events and more. She has continued to show fans what it is like to have childlike joy and happiness despite being an adult.

Nice one.

KieKie shares gorgeous photos to celebrate birthday

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the popular entertainer just like her counterparts shared stunning photos which were specially taken to mark the joyous occasion.

Kiekie donned a brown corset-fit dress with fringe and lacey details from the chest region that ends in a turtle neck.

She used her birthday as an opportunity to affirm the goodness and the bundle of talented grace that she is.

Source: Legit.ng