Rita Dominic has taken to social media to share a new photo in which she dazzled in a gorgeous new look

In the photo shared, the Nollywood star donned a silky olive green boubou dress with an elegantly styled striped gele

The stunning photo has earned the newlywed numerous compliments from fans and her colleagues in the movie industry

Rita Dominic is unarguably one of the most fashionable women in Nollywood and as it appears, things are only going to get more interesting.

The Nollywood actress recently took to her Instagram page to share a gorgeous new photo, leaving her fans in awe once more.

The actress dazzled in a green dress. Credit: Rita Dominic

Source: Instagram

Dominic who got married some months ago had attended the celebration of the life of a late chief and opted for an olive silk dress.

The boubou dress featured a bedazzled bust area and puffy sleeves. She paired the look with a striped bow-styled gele and a matching asoke which she hung over her shoulder in classic Nigerian style.

Check out the full look below:

Rita Dominic's new photo earns her compliments

nengiofficial:

"Too beautiful."

uchennannanna:

"Elegant Queen Riri."

moyolawalofficial:

"Soo beautiful."

oghenekaroitene:

"The most beautiful Queen ❤️"

