BBNaija reality star TBoss has raised questions about the different trends among females in the country

The reality TV star queried ladies who take pictures in a sensual manner as she said it was getting out of hand

Her statement has, however, stirred mixed reactions on social media among her fans and followers

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaij) reality star, Idowu Tokunbo, better known as Tboss, has taken to social media to react to the recent trend among females and the way they take pictures.

Tboss raised questions about the sensual and different poses that have trended in the past among females in the country as she asked why they have to pose in those manners to portray their sexiness.

Tboss wants to know why ladies do sexy poses. Credit: @officialtboss

Source: Instagram

The reality star, however, added that people should do whatever they want.

She wrote

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It used to be them females twisting so hard show their faces and yet include their buts in the photos. I have tried it – I almost rearranged my organs so I gave up – besides my backside isn’t even that homongous so the struggle was too real. Then came the tongues sticking out. Looking like a generation of serpentine spirits. Issokay. Some of y’all need to focus on actually brushing your tongues cos that white is evidence of stench & an unclean mouth."

See her post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

mayorsoj:

"Ladies that take pictures with their tongues out, what are you trying to lick.? Our internet bundle?."

kingin_kezie:

"What an elder sees while seated , a young person can never see it while standing . we now use drowns . Things are not the same my dear . Snapchat will soon do neat tongue and u will never know."

meldy_official:

"Someone that wasn’t wearing bra on a national tv show BBN smh."

Tboss celebrates birthday in style

Tokunbo Idowu who is better known as Tboss turned 38 on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and took to social media to celebrate.

The Big Brother Naija reality star wowed her fans with some beautiful new photos in which she posed with her two-year-old daughter, Starr.

She first shared two photos of herself, dressed in a black, fitted bodysuit, and accessorised with an ankara headwrap, some multiple strands gold neckpiece and hoop earrings.

Source: Legit.ng