Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe filmed herself inside a Canadian Apple Store on 28 September 2026, claiming to be the first Nigerian celebrity to get the iPhone 18

Aigbe announced she purchased three iPhone 18 units in the selfie-style video, sparking a heated debate online

Fans are divided over whether her celebratory behaviour inside the store was appropriate or over the top

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has set social media buzzing after a video of her celebrating inside an Apple Store in Canada went viral on 28 September 2026.

In the clip, Aigbe films herself in a selfie-style video from inside what appears to be a busy Apple Store, with other shoppers visible in the background.

Mercy Aigbe’s unexpected reaction at Apple store in Canada gets people talking. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Visibly excited, she declared herself the first Nigerian celebrity to purchase the newly released iPhone 18 at an Apple Store, before revealing she did not stop at just one unit.

"Ati Parabono, the first Nigerian celebrity to get iPhone 18 in an Apple Store. Apple Store, original. Apple Store. And then I didn't just get one, I got three, three, three for my babies and me," Aigbe said in the video.

Watch Mercy Aigbe's Apple Store video that sparked the debate:

Fans split over Aigbe's behaviour

The footage quickly divided opinion online. Critics felt the actress was making an unnecessary spectacle of a routine purchase, while supporters argued she had every right to celebrate spending her own money.

Here are some of the reactions:

@nuella_ugochukwu wrote:

"There's rich, and there's wealthy. Dangote or his wife will do no such thing 😂"

@emeks_luxury_styles commented:

"She has her bragging right let her be. If I have money to buy mine I will celebrate myself as well cos na my hustle"

@proudafricangyal22 reacted:

"I wanna be embarrassed too please abeg 🙏🏾 involve me 😭"

@violet_yelsha stated:

"You can escape being poor, but you can't escape the poverty mentality"

@__bigjp shared:

"Later Una go still call am legend, see waitin legend de do"

@realfaithogunkile questioned:

"What if another celebrity already got theirs and just didn't post?🤔 First African celebrity? Oh wow. Guinness @guinnessworldrecords, please take note of a newly broken record🤭"

@tinny_mafia observed:

"So she has been in competition with her colleagues and nobody knew"

Mercy Aigbe sparks controversy over what happened inside an Apple store in Canada. Credit: @realmarcyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng