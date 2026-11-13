Media strategist Esther Ijewere publicly called out celebrities who attended convicted actor Baba Ijesha's lavish baby naming ceremony

Ijewere also aimed at unnamed female celebrities she once supported through a domestic violence experience, accusing them of selective solidarity

Several social media users weighed in on the controversy, with many backing Ijewere's position on accountability and sensitivity

Media strategist Esther Ijewere has sparked a heated conversation online after calling out celebrities who showed up to celebrate convicted actor Baba Ijesha at his baby naming ceremony, arguing that the fanfare sends a dangerous message to survivors of bedroom abuse.

Baba Ijesha, whose real name is James Olanrewaju Omiyinka, was convicted of assaulting a seven-year-old child. After serving his sentence, the actor has been making public appearances, including hosting what observers described as a lavish baby naming ceremony attended by several high-profile guests.

Esther Ijewere has hsred her opinion about the people who went to Baba Ijesha and his wife's child naming ceremony. Photo credit@estherijewere/@babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

Ijewere, writing on X (formerly Twitter), expressed disbelief at the public celebration surrounding the actor.

"I am beyond shocked!!! This man should be keeping a low profile, but he is out here flexing!!! Na Naija this rubbish fit happen sha," she wrote, adding that while Baba Ijesha had served his time, "that doesn't mean he should be deliberately seeking attention and peppering people online. A little humility, discretion and sensitivity would go a long way."

She went further, pointing out the hypocrisy she observed among some female attendees. In a separate post, she noted that some of the same women who would not allow the actor near their own children were spotted socialising with him at the event.

Ijewere calls out unnamed celebrities

Esther Ijewere shares her opinion about the people who went to Baba Ijesha's child naming ceremony. Photo credit@estheriojewere

Source: Instagram

In perhaps the sharpest part of her commentary, Ijewere directly addressed a female Nigerian celebrity she chose not to name, one she says she stood by during a domestic violence ordeal. According to Ijewere, this same celebrity has continued to celebrate Baba Ijesha because of her close friendship with his wife.

"To the female Nigerian celeb I supported during her DV experience, who continues to celebrate a convicted child predator because his wife is her friend, I hope you remember that solidarity should never be selective. Some principles shouldn't depend on friendships," she wrote.

Ijewere also warned that such public celebrations could discourage future victims from speaking up.

"When society celebrates alleged perpetrators and treats accountability like a joke, it sends a dangerous message to survivors: that their pain doesn't matter," she stated.

Here is the post made by the media personality about Baba Ijesha:

Social media reacts to the controversy

The posts drew significant engagement, with many users siding with Ijewere's position:

@adun_sweet12 commented:

"I honestly think people are missing the bigger picture here. This isn't simply about a man throwing a lavish party after being released from prison. We are talking about someone who was convicted of defiling a seven-year-old child... Serving a sentence is fulfilling a legal consequence; it doesn't erase the seriousness of the offence or the harm caused to the victim."

@ruthhy14 kept it brief:

"She didn't say a single lie."

@ogechi_chikezie agreed:

"She's correct. We Dey see all of dem sha!"

@ADEWALE (@Wale_A3) wrote:

"I still couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the video online. This is how we validate bad behaviour. Dude is an exconvict fgs."

Not everyone was entirely in agreement. @taiwopyaar offered a different perspective:

`"Most of those ladies went because of the wife and not the predator. Should the wife be cancelled by her friends because she made wrong choices?"

Regina Chukwu reacts to criticism over Baba Ijesha

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu reacted to the backlash surrounding actor Baba Ijesha following his announcement that he and his lover, CEO Luminee, had welcomed a baby boy.

The actor's announcement sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many users criticising him, while a few people, including Regina Chukwu, came to his defence.

However, the actress also faced heavy criticism for her stance, as some netizens questioned her support for the actor and challenged her to consider whether she would allow her own daughter to be involved with him.

Source: Legit.ng