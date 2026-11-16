Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the visa-waiver plan after a bilateral meeting with his Tunisian counterpart Ali Nafti

Both governments also agreed to revive their Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation as a framework for structured dialogue

Ghana aims to sign additional visa-waiver agreements before the end of 2027 as part of a broader passport acceptance push

Ghana and Tunisia have agreed to begin formal negotiations on a visa-waiver arrangement, a move that could remove entry requirements for travellers moving between both countries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made the announcement after a bilateral meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Ali Nafti.

Ghana and Tunisia launch formal negotiations on a visa-waiver agreement following a bilateral meeting. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Twitter

In a statement posted on X, Ablakwa said the two sides would commence negotiations immediately, though he offered no specific timeline for concluding a deal or details on which categories of passport holders would benefit.

Ghana's wider passport push

The proposed arrangement fits into a larger diplomatic strategy Accra is pursuing to improve the international standing of the Ghanaian passport.

Ablakwa noted that several countries have shown interest in similar discussions, citing Slovakia as the most recent example from the previous week.

Ghana expects to formalise additional visa-waiver agreements before the end of 2027, according to Ablakwa, as the government works to make the Ghanaian passport more broadly accepted around the world.

What else both countries agreed on

Beyond travel, Ablakwa said the two governments agreed to revive the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), a bilateral framework intended to support structured engagement between Accra and Tunis.

Discussions under the revived commission are expected to cover education, tourism, sports, agribusiness, trade and maritime cooperation.

Both countries are also open to opening permanent diplomatic missions in each other's capitals.

Officials said the move would happen as soon as practicable and would give businesses, investors and citizens a more direct line for consular and diplomatic support.

For now, the announcement marks an early step. The visa-waiver will only take effect once negotiations are completed and an agreement formally signed by both governments.

Ghana releases official visa fees for tourism

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana has announced the cost of some of its visa types to help travellers around the world who wish to engage in work, business, tourism, or other activities in the country know the amount they need to pay.

Source: Legit.ng