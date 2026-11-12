Several universities and organisations are currently accepting applications for scholarships that cover tuition, living expenses, travel and other study costs

The scholarships span destinations including the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States, with programmes ranging from master's to doctoral level

Application deadlines for most of the opportunities fall before December 5, 2026, meaning prospective applicants have limited time to prepare their submissions

Many people around the world want to further their education by obtaining another degree. However, the cost of studying abroad can make this difficult for those who do not have enough money.

To help students achieve their academic dreams, some universities and organisations offer fully funded scholarships. These opportunities allow successful applicants to study abroad without paying the full cost themselves. Some also provide money for living expenses, travel and other needs.

5 fully funded scholarships Nigerians can apply for in December. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/Frédéric Soltan

Source: Getty Images

5 fully funded scholarships open for applications

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five scholarship opportunities that are currently open, with application deadlines falling before December 5, 2026.

Below are the scholarships, their requirements, and other important details.

1. Ellison Scholars Programme

The Ellison Scholars Programme offers fully funded doctoral studies at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

The programme supports students pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy degree, also known as a DPhil or PhD. Successful applicants will work on projects under the Ellison Institute of Technology. These projects focus on using modern technology to find solutions to major problems facing the world.

The scholarship is highly competitive and is designed for outstanding students with strong research abilities, creativity, and a passion for finding solutions to global challenges.

Apart from funding their studies, the programme also provides scholars with special training and opportunities to work with leading experts.

Applications usually open in mid-September and close on December 1, 2026. Interested students are encouraged to apply early because applications are reviewed as they are received.

Interested applicants can visit the official scholarship website for more information.

Nigerians can apply for these 5 scholarships before 2027. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Frédéric Soltan

Source: Getty Images

2. Cambridge Trust Scholarships

The Cambridge Trust provides different funding opportunities for students who want to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

The amount of funding available depends on the scholarship and the applicant's circumstances.

Some successful applicants may receive full funding, which covers their tuition fees and living expenses. Others may receive partial funding to cover some of their study costs, while they pay the remaining amount themselves.

The university has announced two main funding deadlines for students seeking admission for the 2027/2028 academic year.

The first deadline is Tuesday, December 8, 2026, while the second is Wednesday, January 6, 2027.

However, US citizens applying for the Gates Cambridge Scholarship must submit their applications by Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Students are advised to check the course they want to study because the application deadline depends on their chosen programme.

Interested applicants can visit the University of Cambridge website for more details.

3. Commonwealth Shared Scholarships

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarships are available to students from eligible Commonwealth countries who want to pursue a master's degree in the United Kingdom.

Applications for the 2027/2028 academic year are now open. Successful applicants will begin their studies in September or October 2027.

To qualify, applicants must choose an approved master's course at a participating UK university. They must also apply for admission to the university offering their chosen course.

The scholarship is strictly for master's degree programmes. It does not cover undergraduate or PhD studies.

Applicants can apply for more than one course and university. However, they can only accept one Commonwealth Shared Scholarship.

The application deadline is Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 4 pm GMT.

Applications must be submitted through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission's online platform, known as CSC Central. The commission will not accept applications or supporting documents sent through other channels.

Interested students can check the approved courses and participating universities on the official website.

Study abroad: 5 fully funded scholarships closing in December. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Frédéric Soltan

Source: Getty Images

4. Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Scholarships

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters programme offers students from different parts of the world an opportunity to study at several universities in Europe and other locations.

The programme provides full scholarships to some of the best-performing applicants from around the world.

Successful students can receive funding for their participation costs, travel, visa expenses, and living allowance.

The master's programmes usually last between one and two academic years, depending on the course.

Students who complete the programme receive either a joint degree issued by at least two participating universities or separate degrees from the institutions involved.

Unlike some scholarships with one central application deadline, the deadline for Erasmus Mundus programmes depends on the master's course and the universities offering it.

Interested applicants should check the details of their preferred programme to know when applications close.

More information is available on the official European Union website.

5 international scholarships Nigerians can apply for before 2027. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Getty Images

5. East-West Center Graduate Degree Fellowship

The East-West Center Graduate Degree Fellowship supports students who want to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Hawaii in the United States.

The fellowship is open to citizens or permanent residents of the United States and several countries across the Pacific, Southeast Asia, South Asia and East Asia.

Eligible countries and territories include Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, Japan, South Korea and several others.

Applicants must have completed a four-year bachelor's degree or its equivalent from an accredited university in the United States or a recognised higher education institution abroad.

They are also generally expected to have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in their last four semesters or six quarters of undergraduate studies. The requirement also applies to any postgraduate work they have completed.

The fellowship supports graduate studies in fields connected to the goals and objectives of the East-West Center.

Applications for the 2026/2027 academic year opened on August 15 and close on December 1, 2026.

Students who are not already enrolled as classified graduate students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa must also apply for admission to the university for the following fall semester by December 1.

Interested students can visit the East-West Center and University of Hawaii websites for more information.

Canadian university awards LASU graduate two scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that David Akinwunmi, a graduate of Lagos State University's Faculty of Law, secured admission to the University of Victoria in Canada with two scholarships worth about CAD 45,000.

His graduate research will compare Nigeria's and Canada's tax laws and examine how the Canadian system could offer useful lessons for Nigeria's ongoing tax reforms.

Source: Legit.ng