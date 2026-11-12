The Bank of Ghana has launched a new series of smaller banknotes featuring enhanced security features, historical personalities and national landmarks

The new Ghana Cedi Heritage Series will enter circulation on December 1, 2026, replacing the existing designs

The redesigned notes feature Adinkra symbols for the first time as Ghana continues efforts to modernise its currency and celebrate its national heritage

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Ghana has introduced a new series of smaller banknotes with improved security features as part of efforts to modernise its currency and make cash transactions more convenient.

The Bank of Ghana officially launched the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series on Thursday, November 12, 2026, with the redesigned notes expected to enter circulation on December 1.

The new Ghana cedi notes will replace the existing designs when they begin circulating in December 2026. Photo: Sky Power FM

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According to MyJoyOnline, the new banknotes have enhanced security features, improved durability and more portable sizes.

The central bank said the redesign is intended to strengthen confidence in the cedi, improve convenience in everyday transactions and promote national pride.

The new notes feature historical personalities, national heroes, historic sites and monuments. They also incorporate Adinkra symbols, which are being introduced on Ghanaian banknotes for the first time.

Speaking at the launch, Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama said a country's currency represents more than a medium of exchange, adding that it reflects its ability to manage monetary affairs through its own institutions.

He said the introduction of the new series was an opportunity to strengthen the protection of the cedi, celebrate Ghanaian heritage and prepare the currency for changing demands.

Asiama added that confidence in a currency depends on sound economic policies, effective institutions and the trust of the people who use it.

Ghana's currency history

The latest redesign marks another stage in Ghana's monetary history, which has seen several changes since the country gained independence from Britain in 1957.

At independence on March 6, 1957, Ghana was still using the West African pound, shillings and pence issued by the West African Currency Board.

The Bank of Ghana introduced the Ghana pound on July 14, 1958, replacing the West African pound.

In July 1965, the country introduced the cedi and pesewa to replace the pound system. The first cedi banknotes featured the portrait of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

Following the overthrow of Nkrumah's government in 1966, the New Cedi was introduced in February 1967, with his portrait removed from the banknotes.

Ghana introduced redesigned, smaller banknotes in the years leading up to the 2007 currency redenomination. Photo: Bank of Ghana

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Further redesigns followed in 1972, 1979 and the 1980s, reflecting changes in Ghana's political history, economic activities and national identity.

Between 1996 and 2006, the country also introduced smaller banknotes and higher denominations as inflation increased.

A major currency redenomination in 2007 introduced the modern Ghana cedi, with subsequent additions including commemorative GH¢2 and GH¢5 notes.

In 2019, the Bank of Ghana introduced upgraded banknotes, including GH¢100 and GH¢200 denominations.

The newly launched Heritage Series continues that evolution, combining smaller banknote sizes and improved security features with designs intended to showcase Ghana's history and cultural identity.

Source: Legit.ng