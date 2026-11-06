Toyin Abraham took to Instagram on Friday to post a powerful declaration aimed at critics trying to dim her shine

The veteran actress invoked God's protection and promised, saying her 'light will not go dim,' and her 'voice will not be silenced'

Fans flooded the comment section with praise, with one saying she has attained 'Living Legend status' after two decades at the top

Toyin Abraham has fired back at her critics with a fierce Instagram declaration, insisting that nothing and no one can derail what she believes God has set in motion for her life.

The post, shared on Friday, 6 November 2026, read more like a personal war cry than a typical celebrity caption. In it, the actress asserted that no person would take her place or shut any door that had been opened for her. She went further, pledging that she would not fall, fail, be shaken, or be defeated.

Toyin Abraham shares what will happen to her amid backlash from critics about her career. Photo credit@toyinabrahaM

Source: Instagram

"My light will not go dim, my voice will not be silenced, and my glory will not be exchanged," she [wrote on Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/p/DfYyAIvMboB/).

Toyin Abraham's faith-fuelled declaration

The statement leaned heavily on faith, with Abraham describing God as her shield, strength, defender, and "ever-present help."

Toyin Abraham shares God plan for her life amid criticism trailing her and some of her posts. Photo credit@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

She credited divine grace, wisdom, and power as the forces sustaining her, and closed the visible portion of her caption with a confident triple declaration:

"I SHALL RISE, I SHALL WIN, AND I SHALL FINISH STRONG."

The post appeared to be cut off before its conclusion, leaving fans and followers curious about the full message. Despite that, the energy of what was shared was more than enough to set tongues wagging online.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress about herself:

Fans rally behind the actress

The reactions from supporters were swift and warm. Many used the opportunity to reflect on just how far Abraham has come in an industry known for its short memories and harsh judgements.

@abeyjomo wrote:

"It's been an amazing journey and growth for you, OLUWATOYIN. You've attained a Living Legend's status. Being at the top of your career consistently for over two decades and waxing stronger each day is no child's play. Being humble with all the gifts and greatness is another flex on its own. Sometimes I feel bad that the industry has not celebrated you enough. You are so great that everyone you touch becomes great too (even in a relationship)."

@luxurydee_couture commented:

"Amen and me too in Jesus name."

@preetyricky_umu_muheezah reacted:

"Amen by the special grace of God."

@kazeemadegboyegakola wrote:

"The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be."

@durotoluwa2386 added:

"You are blessed beyond measure mummy ireoluwa."

Toyin Abraham celebrates Funke Akindele

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrated her colleague and former industry rival, Funke Akindele, after her movie grossed N1 billion at the Nigerian box office.

Reflecting on their journey in the movie industry, Toyin recalled a time when she and Funke were considered rivals, admitting that their competition became intense enough for both actresses to “splash dirt and dust” along the way.

However, in a show of admiration and sportsmanship, Toyin called Funke the winner, celebrated the milestone, and prayed for her continued success.

Source: Legit.ng