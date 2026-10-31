Toyin Abraham shared a throwback TikTok collaboration video on her Instagram page on Friday, October 30, 2026

The post arrived days after Funke Akindele secured a Facebook partnership for her newly released movie, The Four

Fans flooded the comments section with divided reactions, questioning the actress's motive for sharing the old clip

Toyin Abraham has found herself in the middle of fresh controversy after sharing an old video on her Instagram page that many fans believe was a direct response to Funke Akindele's recent Facebook deal.

On Friday, October 30, 2026, the actress posted a throwback clip from a TikTok collaboration she had during the promotion of her earlier film, 'OverSabi Aunty'.

Toyin Abraham shares video of her collaboration with TikTok after Funke Akindele partnered with Facebook. Photo credit@toyinabraham/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In the caption, she gushed over that experience and teased that she was hoping to secure another platform partnership ahead of Abraham's upcoming movie, 'Bestie', which is scheduled to hit cinemas in December 2026.

The timing of the post did not go unnoticed. Just days before Abraham shared the clip, Funke Akindele had announced a collaboration with Facebook for her newly released film, 'The Four', a deal that generated significant buzz online.

Toyin Abraham shares old video of her partnership qwith TikTok, and fans called her out. Photo credit@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's post sparks debate

In her own words, Abraham wrote:

"Throwback to when TikTok collaborated with OVERSABI AUNTY!. It was such a beautiful experience, and I'm looking forward to more amazing collaborations as we gear up for BESTIE. More magic, more creativity, and bigger moments ahead!"

While the post was framed as a promotional throwback, a large portion of her followers read between the lines and were quick to call out what they perceived as a subtle dig at her industry rival.

Here is the Instagram video shared by the actress amid her feud with Funke Akindele:

Fans react to the post

Reactions in the comments section were split, with some fans criticising Abraham and others rallying to her defence.

@burnlynut wrote:

"You just had to post this because of Facebook and funke ba?"

@kaizen__ai said:

"Is this necessary aunty Goat?"

@oreofe___oluwa reacted:

"Omoh mehn you're so insecure madam"

@busolanimi wrote:

"God will heal you industry Goat."

@motunrayoade_ shared:

"I'm your fan buh u don't need all this ma when you're big you're big okomi."

@99power_official commented:

"This one is a better shut up, Godmother mi, World Best, we are Hitting hard for Bestie"

Not everyone was ready to condemn the actress, though. @mauyon_doz defended her post, writing:

"I see some comments saying she doesn't need to post about this collaboration. Why not? Especially when some of the same people are always quick to accuse her of copying others. Now that she has done this same thing before..she should keep quiet about it? Make it make sense. She has every right to remind you lots that she's done it before una start una wahala."

Toyin Abraham celebrates Funke Akindele

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham celebrated her colleague and former industry rival, Funke Akindele, after her movie grossed N1 billion at the Nigerian box office.

Reflecting on their journey in the movie industry, Toyin recalled a time when she and Funke were considered rivals, admitting that their competition became intense enough for both actresses to “splash dirt and dust” along the way. However, in a show of admiration and sportsmanship, Toyin called Funke the winner, celebrated the milestone, and prayed for her continued success.

Source: Legit.ng