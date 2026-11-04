Rita Edochie took to Instagram to make her position on Yul Edochie's second wife crystal clear

The veteran actress invoked Igbo cultural tradition to explain why she refuses to accept Judy Austin into the family

Rita stood firmly with Yul's first wife, declaring that her 'original sister-in-law will not be numbered'

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has gone public with her rejection of Judy Austin, the second wife of her nephew Yul Edochie, in a fiery Instagram post that has set social media ablaze.

Rita pulled no punches in the post, anchoring her stance in Igbo tradition.

Judy Austin faces fresh criticism as Rita Edochie makes her position clear. Credit: @judyaustin1, @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

According to her, a daughter or sister-in-law must be accepted by every member of the family, not just the husband alone. On that basis, she made clear that Judy has never had her blessing and never will.

Rita Edochie Stands With Yul's First Wife

The actress drew a sharp line between respecting Yul's choices and approving of them, stressing that love does not require anyone to abandon their conscience. In her words:

"Respecting someone does not mean I must approve of every decision they make. Love does not require me to abandon my conscience or pretend that wrong is right."

She went further, describing Judy as someone who "came in through the window to possess another person's possession," adding that Yul's first wife May Yul-Edochie had laid a foundation Judy "knew nothing about."

Rita was unambiguous about where she stands on the family divide, writing:

"My original sister-in-law, in her words, will not be numbered. I stand and re-stand with her, and so shall it be."

Rita Edochie Issues a Stern Warning

The actress also addressed any expectation that she might eventually warm up to Judy, shutting it down completely. She described Judy's lifestyle as something that "disgusts" her and warned that Judy should not attempt to impress her.

"So mek she no ever try to impress me at all, because her presence is a big no for the Edochie clan," she wrote.

Rita Edochie draws the line over Judy Austin’s place in the Edochie family. Credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita rounded off her post with a pointed warning directed at Judy, daring her to respond:

"Dem born am well to follow me yarn dust? She wan kpaii? She doesn't have the balls to utter a word!"

She signed off with her characteristic warmth for her fans, writing: "Good morning and happy midweek, great lovers of Rita Edochie."

See Rita's viral Instagram post below:

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng