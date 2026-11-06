Nigerian singer Harrysong sparked debate after sharing his candid thoughts on rekindling intimacy with a former partner

Harrysong's comments come months after his ex Alexer made emotional abuse allegations that triggered a legal battle between them

The singer had earlier sent Alexer a cease and desist order demanding N1 billion in damages over her public claims

Nigerian singer Harrysong has set social media buzzing after laying out exactly what it would take for him to get back into bed with a former girlfriend.

In a post shared on his social media page, Harrysong made it clear he has no patience for the popular stance that one should never be in bed with an ex. His position? It all depends on the circumstances.

Harrysong reveals what his ex must do for him to share a bed with her again. Credit: @harrysong

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, if there is no lingering bitterness between him and a former partner, and she puts in the effort to reinvent herself, look good, and genuinely catch his attention again, all bets are off.

In his words:

"I'm not with you on that, 'I don't fck my ex o'. As far as we know, fight. We no quarrel; the ex don rebrand. Package well, set, enter my eyes. I'm fucckin the hell out of baby."

Harrysong and Alexer's messy split

The post arrives against the backdrop of a very public and bitter falling-out between Harrysong and his ex Alexer, who is the mother of his two children.

Earlier this year, Alexer went public with emotional abuse allegations against the singer, which prompted his legal team to issue her a formal cease and desist notice.

The letter gave Alexer a 14-day ultimatum and demanded N1 billion in monetary damages along with equitable relief.

Alexer did not back down quietly. She alleged that Harrysong was using his friends and sisters to post misleading content online as damage control while he stayed out of the spotlight.

The legal drama had followed an emotional video in which Alexer announced she was temporarily relinquishing custody of their two children. In the video, she accused Harrysong of persistent harassment, including showing up at her home without notice.

Harrysong speaks on what could make him revisit his relationship with his ex. Credit: @harrysong

Source: Instagram

Mixed Signals From the Singer

Whether Harrysong's latest post is a direct reference to Alexer or simply a general opinion remains unclear. However, given how recently the pair's dispute played out publicly, the timing has not gone unnoticed.

See Harrysong's viral Instagram post below:

Harrysong's advice to women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Harrysong shared his thoughts on independent women and marriage.

He expressed exasperation at the 'trend' of independent women, advising them to remain in their parent's house and marry from there rather than live alone.

The singer's advice, however, stirred mixed reactions from online users.

Source: Legit.ng