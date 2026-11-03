Qatar law sets a minimum service period that determines whether a worker qualifies for gratuity at the end of employment

The rule applies per employer, not across total time worked in Qatar, which catches many workers off guard

A worker who served two employers in Qatar for a combined 18 months may still receive nothing in gratuity

Workers in Qatar who have not completed at least one full year of continuous service with a single employer are not entitled to gratuity pay when their contract ends, regardless of how long they may have worked in the country overall.

Qatar's end-of-service gratuity rules are calculated on a per-employer basis, meaning that time spent working for different companies cannot be added together to meet the minimum threshold.

Qatar gratuity rules require workers to complete at least one year with the same employer. Photo credit: Paolo Blocco/WireImage

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A worker must have spent at least one year with the same employer to qualify.

How the one-year rule works in practice

To understand how this affects workers, consider a common scenario: an employee spends ten months working for one company in Qatar, then moves to a second employer and works there for eight months. In total, that worker has been employed in Qatar for 18 months, which is more than a year.

However, because neither job individually lasted up to 12 months, the worker does not meet the qualifying period required under either employer. As a result, the employee walks away without any gratuity payment from either company at the end of service.

This distinction is particularly important for workers who change jobs frequently or those whose contracts are terminated before they complete a full year. The gratuity entitlement does not accumulate across employers; it resets with each new employment relationship.

What workers in Qatar should know

The rule means that workers in Qatar should pay close attention to how long they have been with their current employer, especially as they approach the one-year mark.

Resigning or being let go just before that anniversary can result in losing all gratuity entitlement for that period of service.

Workers considering a job change should factor in whether they are close to completing one year with their existing employer before making a move, as leaving early could mean forfeiting a payment they would otherwise be entitled to once the threshold is crossed.

National service programme in Qatar

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar's Ministry of Defence has opened its national service programme to two categories of non-citizens, expanding eligibility beyond Qatari nationals for the first time under this framework.

The announcement, made via the Ministry's official X account on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, confirmed that children of Qatari mothers and non-Qatari residents born in Qatar are now eligible to enrol in the programme.

Source: Legit.ng