A video showing how Madam Saje reacted to her junior colleague, Odunlade Adekola, has surfaced on social media

The two attended the movie premiere of their colleague, Iyabo Ojo, where Adekola was seen trying to greet Madam Saje

Her reaction to his greeting caught the attention of fans, who shared their opinions about her attitude

Another mild drama unfolded at Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere as a video surfaced online.

The actress hosted an A-list event, with many of her colleagues in attendance.

Reactions as Madam Saje snubs Odunlade Adekola at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere. Photo credit@madansaje/@odunladeadekola

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, Odunlade Adekola was seen prostrating to greet his senior colleague, Madam Saje, as she approached him.

He greeted her while she adjusted her hair and made her way to her seat.

However, Madam Saje did not respond to his greeting and walked past him. Adekola smiled and moved on, greeting other guests and taking pictures at the event.

Fans share reactions to Odunlade, Madam Saje.

Reacting, fans shared mixed opinions. Some suggested that Madam Saje might have already greeted Odunlade before the video was recorded, noting that they were seen hugging in another clip online.

Fans support Odunlade Adekola at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere. Photo credit@odunaldeadekola

Source: Instagram

Others questioned what might be going on among movie practitioners, pointing out that many seem to be at odds with one another at Iyabo Ojo's event.

They referenced the situation involving Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele.

Fans call for unity among fans. Naijahouseofgist

Some fans called for unity and harmony among celebrities in the movie industry.

It would be recalled that other actors, including Lalude and Omooba Sanjay, had previously called out Odunlade. They explained what the actor allegedly did to them, noting that the incident was deeply hurtful.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over Odunlade and Madam Saje's video

Reactions have trailed the recording of the two Nollywood actors. Many shared their take about feud in the industry and encouraged their favorites. Here are comments below:

@iamchisexy stated:

"Who laugh dat mischievous laugh 4 d end, even me sef, laugh wan kee me."

@chri.stal247 reacted:

"Omo Iyabo head get as e be, for miovie premiere, na so so from on wahala to another Funke toyin mercy Femi papaya odunlade madam saje omo .. na only God know wetin she do o."

@ebony_homeofbeauty commented:

"I’m thinking all these are just content for the movie to sell because some of them intentionally do that to trend."

@_chanteelle shared:

"Mama Dey adjust scarf una say she snub. Abeg leave mama oo. Hello on a straight line."

@bola_precious said:

"Mama naa tun snob. What do Nigerians gain with all these attitudes? Jesus is coming soon. Let everybody be ready and let peace reign in our society."

Odunlade speaks about Portable's wife.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Odunlade shared his observation about Portable's fourth wife, Ashabi Simple, after she hugged him.

The two of them were making a movie when Ashabi suddenly became romantic with the movie star.

Odunlade asked her an important question, which made people on the movie set roll with laughter.

Source: Legit.ng