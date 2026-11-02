Namibian Afrobeat artist Josef Simson, known as Nally, died in an accident on Sunday, November 1, 2026

His final Instagram post, shared just a day before his death, featured a clip of his song Untouchable

Fans flooded the comments after the post resurfaced, stunned by the words he used in the track

The final social media post made by Namibian Afrobeat artist Josef Simson, popularly known as Nally, has taken on a haunting significance after the musician tragically lost his life.

Nally died in an accident on Sunday, November 1, 2026, sending shockwaves through the music industry and leaving fans across the continent in grief.

Nally shares a video of his latest song, Untouchable a few days before his death. Photo credit@nally100

Source: Instagram

Just one day before his passing, on Saturday, October 31, 2026, the artist shared a clip on his Instagram page promoting his latest track, *Untouchable*.

In it, he spoke directly to critics and naysayers, making clear that their words and actions held no power over him. The defiant, unbothered spirit of the song's lyrics struck a deeply emotional chord once fans revisited the post following the news of his death.

Untouchable lyrics hit different after Nally's death

Nally continues trending days after his death as his last post resurfaces online. Photo credit@anally100

Source: Instagram

What made the resurfaced post even more striking was how the lyrics appeared to take on a new meaning in light of the circumstances. Lines that once sounded like classic Afrobeat swagger began to feel like an eerie farewell to many who listened again after hearing of his accident.

Fans gathered in the comments section, drawing attention to specific lines from the song that now felt personally significant.

Here is the Instagram video of the late singer posted before his death:

Fans react to Nally's final post

Reactions from followers poured in as the post circulated widely online:

@macnelo_ wrote:

"Everything I do nah for the once I love, i provide, i protect till the day im gone" - Nally.

@hptts._.letta shared:

"If tomorrow comes and they remember me, let it be because I built a legacy" you did build a legacy Yashe for sure🫡💯 RIP.

@cleza_la_model commented:

"Please come and clear the air we are suffocating"

@itsswilhelmine reacted:

"No no nooo"

@ex_controllar wrote:

"silence is better than what🫂"

@herthaelama said:

"Please awake my Dawg"

Tenia Abraham's last post draws attention

Legit.ng reported that late actress Tenia Abraham shared an emotional message on social media in August, urging her fans and followers to show love and kindness to one another while they are still alive.

In the poignant post, the actress reminded people that life is temporary and that everyone would eventually leave the world, a message that took on a deeper meaning following news of her death from kidney failure.

Following reports of her passing, Tenia’s final post resurfaced online, attracting widespread attention and emotional reactions from fans. Many social media users flooded the comment section, expressing shock and disbelief over her death, while others left heartfelt tributes and wished they could receive a response from the actress one more time.

Source: Legit.ng