Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola revealed he collapsed on the set of Odunlade Adekola's movie Warlord: Olori Ogun during production

Muyiwa admitted his doctors warned him he was unfit to continue working, but he chose to stay on set regardless

Odunlade Adekola responded to his co-star's post, saying he was shocked to learn what Muyiwa had gone through behind the scenes

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola has opened up about a frightening health scare he kept hidden throughout the production of Warlord: Olori Ogun, a movie headlined by his colleague Odunlade Adekola.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Muyiwa shared the full story of what happened behind the scenes, including how he fainted on location and pushed through filming against medical advice.

Muyiwa Ademola reveals he defied doctors' advice to keep filming. Credit: authenticmuy/odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

Odunlade had first brought him on board for the project in December 2024, with shooting set to begin in February 2025. Muyiwa had to travel to Canada in January and assured his colleague he would return in time. His delayed arrival caused some anxiety around his commitment, but Odunlade held the role for him.

Muyiwa Ademola collapses on set

When Muyiwa eventually arrived on location, he collapsed before even shooting a single scene. Describing the episode in his own words, he wrote:

"I started feeling dizzy, weak, my hands were shakky … sweats all over me in an open space, my legs couldn't carry me again. I leaned on a wall (the posted pix) my PA gave me a chair, I felt like I should be nked, it was like even my skin was preventing air from reaching me. Then I was fading off, I was about to collapse when Odun noticed and quickly came, he held onto me quickly told someone to come with a mat. I laid flat, helplessly, I couldn't talk, couldn't coordinate a thing. I was hearing people's voices from afar. They've been panicking. I beckoned to Oloyo; my PA he sat beside me, wanted to tell him to call my wife but I was too weak to… I faded off! Knock Off Duration: Unknown! Maybe hours!"

After he regained consciousness, the crew made arrangements to get him to a hospital, but Muyiwa refused. Despite clear warnings from his doctors that he was not physically ready to return to work, he pressed on with production.

"My doctors said I wasn't fit for the job but I turned deaf ear," he wrote, adding that he self-medicated throughout filming until the project wrapped.

Odunlade Adekola reacts

The actor framed his decision as a personal sacrifice, driven by loyalty to Odunlade's trust in him. Odunlade, responding in the comments, said he was completely blindsided by what he read.

"😭😭👏👏👏 Thank you my wonderful brother @authenticmuy, fantastic actor, and a wonderful script interpreter. I was shocked and surprised to read this. Hmmmmmmm, once again thank you so much sir," Odunlade wrote.

Warlord: Olori Ogun featured an ensemble cast that includes Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Faithia Balogun, Ibrahim Chatta, Ireti Osayemi, and Eniola Ajao. The movie premiered in Nigerian cinemas in November 2025 and later became available for streaming on Kava TV.

Odunlade expresses shock as Muyiwa Ademola opens up about his experience on his movie set. Credit: authenticmuy

Source: Instagram

Read Muyiwa Ademola's post about a frightening health scare on movie set below:

Odunlade kneels to greet Seyi Makinde

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola bowing on one knee before Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde set social media abuzz, triggering a wave of debate about respect, celebrity culture, and power.

The footage, which emerged from an event held in Ibadan, Oyo state on Wednesday, October 28, captured the popular Yoruba actor walking up to the already-seated governor. As he drew close, Odunlade dropped to one knee while exchanging pleasantries, before rising to continue the conversation.

Source: Legit.ng