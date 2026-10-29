Nigerian actress Bolaji Ogunmola sparked a heated debate after she removed her tag from a fan post highlighting her appearance in Jenifa's Diary

The untagging prompted accusations that she was distancing herself from Funke Akindele's work due to Nollywood rivalry

Ogunmola defended her decision, saying she did not want to be drawn into unnecessary drama on her page

Nigerian actress Bolaji Ogunmola found herself at the centre of an unexpected online storm after removing her tag from a social media post that highlighted her past appearance in Funke Akindele's hit series Jenifa's Diary.

The sequence of events began on October 28, when a fan quoted a clip from the series and tagged Ogunmola's account, expressing surprise at her involvement in the show

Nigerian actress Bolaji Ogunmola sparks controversy after untagging herself from a post featuring her appearance in Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary. Photo: bolajiogunmola/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The fan wrote:

"Ahhh @OgunmolaBolaji dey inside Jenifer diary ke."

What followed was anything but quiet. The actress untagged herself from the post, and the decision immediately ignited speculation across social media about her reasons.

Why Bolaji Ogunmola says she untagged herself

When users pushed back, Bolaji Ogunmola explained that she acted to prevent people from stirring "unnecessary drama and issues," urging them to stop.

Pressed further, she stood her ground, stating she could manage her own page as she saw fit and did not wish to be connected to the post.

Her explanation did little to calm the conversation.

Screenshots of the exchanges spread widely online, with commenters drawing attention to her visible professional closeness to fellow actress Toyin Abraham, whose projects she has openly supported.

Several users framed the untagging as a deliberate statement of allegiance within Nollywood circles, while others pointed out that the action itself attracted far more attention than the original clip ever would have.

See screenshots of how social media users dragged Bolaji Ogunmola in the X post below:

Fans remain divided over the Bolaji Ogunmola controversy

Reactions were split. Some argued she had every right to curate her online presence, while others felt the move was counterproductive and loaded with meaning.

@Justme936422wrote:

"The untagging has brought even more drama. Now people will start speculating: 'Why did she untag herself?' 'Is she finally picking a side?' 'Thank God she's finally letting the world know who she stands with.' Do you not think things through before acting?"

@meera_abdul_ said:

"Where was her GM when Lafunky dey put her on, bad of her to untag herself. Birds of the same flock."

@Veektoryha questioned:

"But someone just pointed out you were in Jenifera's diary. How's that stirring up drama? You untagging yourself started the drama. Don't you think?"

@zimachoppers added:

"Why did she untagged herself...that is what we are saying, picking sides is not normal at all."

@lauracuddlefish took a lighter view:

"untagging is honestly the loudest way to say something without saying it and i respect it lol."

@MoEvolution offered a take:

"She actually did untag herself for the sole reason of her being close to Oversabi Aunty currently."

@Nobdylikeschima sympathised with Ogunmola:

"Person just wan avoid unnecessary drama, dem still turn am to war. Na so Nollywood Twitter dey do you no fit win with these fans sometimes."

Bolaji Ogunmola draws mixed reactions as Nigerians debate her actions involving Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary and her place in Nollywood. Photo: bolajiogunmola/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Bolaji Ogunmola explains her relationship privacy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola explained why she prefers to keep details of her romantic life away from the public during an appearance on the Marayo Show.

She said her partner did not choose the celebrity lifestyle and that exposing him to public scrutiny would be unfair.

Bolaji added that she would rather tell people she was happy and blessed than reveal private details about her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng