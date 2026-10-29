Sowore Reacts Fiercely to Remand of Doris Ogala: “This Abuse Must End”
- Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore publicly condemned the Nigeria Police Force over actress Doris Ogala's arrest and remand
- Ogala was arraigned on 3 counts before a Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, October 28, 2026
- Sowore raised concerns about judicial impartiality and accused the police of weaponising the Cybercrimes Act
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Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has spoken out forcefully against the remand of actress and politician Doris Ogala at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, calling it an abuse of state power.
Ogala was arraigned on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, for three counts against her, touching on the alleged publication of photographs, dissemination of false electronic messages, and threats directed at popular cleric Pastor Chris Okafor.
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Sowore slams police over cybercrime act use
Taking to his Facebook page, Sowore issued a stinging rebuke of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of Tunji Disu, accusing the institution of repeatedly deploying the Cybercrimes Act to protect powerful individuals at the expense of ordinary Nigerians.
Sowore further argued that the police had no legitimate role in transforming what he described as a private dispute into a criminal prosecution, and demanded that the judiciary resist becoming a tool of religious or personal influence.
Ogala's political and constitutional rights
Sowore also highlighted Ogala's political standing, noting that she is a governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Abia State, and insisted that her constitutional rights must be protected throughout the process.
Ogala remains remanded at Kirikiri pending the outcome of her bail application, which is scheduled to be heard on October 30, 2026.
Read Sowore's statement condemning Doris Ogala's remand below:
Doris Ogala shares how she met Pastor Chris Okafor
Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.
According to her, they met both in the village and in Lagos, and she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to visit.
Many were stunned by what she shared, offered their observations about the recording, and suggested what Ogala must do next.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng