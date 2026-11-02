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Nathaniel Bassey Leaves Congregation Amazed With Hebrew-Style Ministration at Jerry Eze’s Church
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Nathaniel Bassey Leaves Congregation Amazed With Hebrew-Style Ministration at Jerry Eze’s Church

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Nathaniel Bassey made a surprise appearance at the grand opening of Streams of Joy International's new Abuja auditorium on Sunday, November 1, 2026
  • The gospel trumpeter launched into a Hebrew-style vocal run that left worshippers debating whether the sound was Arabic, Indian, or Jewish
  • Social media erupted after footage of the electrifying ministration spread online, drawing thousands of reactions from viewers

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Nathaniel Bassey sent worshippers and online viewers into a frenzy after delivering a jaw-dropping ministration at the inaugural service of Pastor Jerry Eze's new Streams of Joy International permanent facility in Abuja on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

The gospel trumpeter and pastor made a surprise appearance at the grand opening of the church's newly completed auditorium, a milestone event that drew a packed congregation.

Nathaniel Bassey captivates worshippers during ministration at Pastor Jerry Eze’s church
Fans react to Nathaniel Bassey’s powerful worship session at Jerry Eze’s church. Credit: @realjerryeze, @nathanielbassey
Source: Instagram

When Bassey took the microphone and launched into a deeply intricate vocal run built on Hebrew-style musical scales, the atmosphere in the room shifted instantly.

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The sound that confused the congregation

Many worshippers were caught off guard by the unusual tonal quality of the opening, with some initially unsure whether what they were hearing was Arabic, Indian, or something else entirely.

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The distinctive scales, rooted in Jewish and Hebrew musical tradition, were unlike the more familiar contemporary gospel sounds many attendees were used to, and the congregation's stunned reaction was captured in footage that quickly went viral.

A social media post shared alongside the clip read:

"When Pastor @nathanielblow picks up the trumpet, you know something extraordinary is about to happen! 😳🔥 That introduction was on another level! The sound, the delivery, the atmosphere... MY GOD! 🎺🙌🏾"

Watch Nathaniel Bassey's stunning ministration at Streams of Joy International:

Nathaniel Bassey's ministration trends

The clip sent social media into overdrive, with viewers weighing in on the identity of the sound and the power of the moment.

@bdaoflagos wrote:

"Habibi, welcome to stream of joy"

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@hsinspyred observed:

"That's more of a Jewish/ Hebrew sound."

@ababioadwoaserwaah agreed:

"This is more of Hebrew o."

@_k_ezz_y exclaimed:

"OMG, it's giving Prince of Egypt ❤️"

@hairess_gallery added:

"That's some tabernacle type sound 😍😍😍"

@tinux_touch offered a spiritual take:

"Is not him, it's what the Holy Spirit released, it's beyond human understanding 🔥🙌."

@theafricanbutter_ perhaps summed up the moment best:

"If I weren't a Christian, I would be immensely jealous of Christians cos whatttt!!!! There is joy in the house of The Lord!!!!"

@empress_dassy concluded:

"Sometimes you don't need to go to the club before you enjoy yourself. There's joy in the presence of God 🙌🙌hallelujah 🙌."
Nathaniel Bassey’s worship performance at Pastor Jerry Eze’s church leaves many talking
Nathaniel Bassey causes a stir with his latest appearance at Jerry Eze’s church. Credit: @nathanielblow
Source: Instagram

Nathaniel Bassey leads powerful hymns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nathaniel Bassey stirred deep emotions after leading worshippers in a moving rendition of the classic hymn In Christ Alone, My Hope Is Found during his Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer session.

The live ministration, which carried the lines "No guilt in life, no fear in death" and "From life's first cry to final breath, Jesus commands my destiny," struck a particularly raw nerve with viewers, with many fans breaking down as the words rang out.

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The outpouring of emotion was not without context. The Nigerian gospel music community had just experienced a painful loss the previous day, with the passing of fellow gospel singer Toluwanisings on October 14.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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