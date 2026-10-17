Laila Charani shared a video from inside Ned Nwoko's living room on Saturday, October 17, 2026

A woman in the background pointed out that Charani's framed picture with Nwoko had replaced Regina Daniels' photos

Nwoko's reaction to the picture swap sparked laughter among those present, with a sweet remark about his wife

A video shared by Laila Charani, one of the wives of Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko, has set social media buzzing after it captured a telling moment inside the family home.

In the clip posted to her Instagram page on Saturday, October 17, 2026, Charani appeared relaxed in the living room alongside her husband while a small group of people mingled in the background.

Reactions as Ned Nwoko replaces Regina Daniels' photos with Laila Charani's. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@mslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko's remark steals the show

The moment that caught viewers' attention came when a woman in the background pointed out that a framed photograph of Charani and Nwoko now hung where Regina Daniels' pictures once were.

Fans root for Regina Daniels as Ned Nwoko replaces her photos. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Nwoko was heard grumbling about the image when the woman chimed in, telling him he also looked good in the frame. He brushed her off, telling her not to talk nonsense, though the exchange ended in laughter all around.

The mood shifted when the same woman remarked on how beautiful Charani looked in the photograph. Nwoko's response was characteristically blunt and affectionate: he said he married her because of her beauty.

Here is the heartwarming Instagram video of Ned Nwoko and his wife:

Fans react to the viral clip

The video quickly drew reactions online, with many followers weighing in on everything from Nwoko's weight to the fate of his other wives.

@lizzylarg wrote:

"Pa Ned was thinking abt Regi baby"

@hawa_banda_gh commented: "Wow, so beautiful to watch."

@qualitypreshy_ reacted:

"I know she's finer and that's why I married her….. see me blushing"

@asa_pretty1 observed:

"who noticed dat senator has added weight."

@ilovemyself1959 asked:

"But where are other wives or does it mean it's was only Leila and Regina that are left for pa?"

@chi_lee44 shared:

"Sweet couple. This woman is true love to Ned . Others came for business"

Ned Nwoko's post amid Regina Daniels's health crisis

Legit.ng reported that Ned Nwoko sparked reactions online after sharing a cheerful Sports Day video featuring his sons with his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, on Sunday, October 11, 2026, amid reports that the actress is battling a health crisis.

In the video, the billionaire politician spent quality time with the boys and introduced badminton into their sporting activities. However, his post drew attention as he appeared not to mention Regina’s reported condition.

The video generated mixed reactions in the comments, with some social media users praising Ned for spending time with his children while others urged Regina Daniels to reconsider her decision and return to her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng