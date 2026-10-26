Veteran actress Clarion Chukwura has described the late Steve Echendu as a major pillar in the early days of Nollywood

Steve Odinaka Echendu, 52, passed away, and his family has now released a three-day burial programme for late November

Fellow industry figures and fans have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the respected production manager

The family of late Nollywood figure Steve Odinaka Echendu has released details of his burial arrangements, as tributes continue to pour in from colleagues who worked alongside him during the formative years of Nigeria's film industry.

Echendu, who hailed from Umuokwara-Umuohiri in Isaila Mbano, passed away at the age of 52.

Steve Echendu: First son of late actor shares plan for his burial while appreciating his father's colleagues. Photo credit@stephenechendu

Source: Instagram

His son, Kamsiyochkwu Echendu, signed and shared the funeral programme card, which outlined a three-day ceremony beginning on 27th November with a wake keep, followed by a lying-in-state and burial on 28th November, and an outing service on 29th November. He is survived by his wife, children, and brothers.

Veteran actress Clarion Chukwura shared the funeral card on her Instagram page on Sunday, 25th October 2026, accompanying it with a heartfelt tribute to the man she remembered as one of the most dedicated professionals she encountered during Nollywood's early years.

Steve Echendu's family pens moving tribute as they share plan to lay him to rest in November. Photo credit@stephenechendu

Source: Instagram

"This is hard. Indeed a painful exit. A major pillar in the early days of Nollywood, the most Professional, hardworking and respectful Production Manager i ever worked with in the foundational years of Nollywood. Rest in Peace, Steve," she wrote.

Here is the Instagram post by the actress about the late actor and production manager:

What fans said about late Echendu

Her post drew an outpouring of grief from followers and fellow industry insiders, many of whom appeared visibly shaken by the news.

@kayceeobiorah commented:

"Jesus... Uncle Steve ! Rest on bro."

@chikaochiobi wrote:

"So sad"

@blessingonwukwe reacted with:

"Wait.....Steve? Oh no!"

@ngoziniceconcept added:

"So sad chaii."

@joyagbor_veryfatwoman said:

"Not Again Steve OJ?? Rest in power Bro"

@vera__kanu wrote:

"This is soo sad.Rip Steve"

@silenceikeobi commented:

"Chaii. May his soul rest in peace"

The funeral card carried the words: "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you will always be loved and deeply missed" — a sentiment that appeared to resonate deeply with those who knew him personally and professionally.

Nkechi Blessing shares final moments of Cjay

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday paid an emotional tribute to her colleague, Cjay, following his death on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The actress expressed shock and disbelief over the tragic news, revealing that she had spoken with the deceased just hours before his sudden passing.

The revelation made the loss even more difficult for her to process, as she struggled to come to terms with the fact that someone she had recently communicated with was gone.

Source: Legit.ng