POWA national president Chief Mrs Olufunmilola Disu called for support for police officers at the Mental Health Conference Nigeria 2026 in Lagos

Disu said police officers often return home emotionally absent, leaving spouses and children struggling to cope

The POWA president urged institutions to move beyond awareness and make mental health care accessible to police families

Lagos, Nigeria - The National President of the Police Officers' Wives Association (POWA), Chief Mrs Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu, has urged that mental healthcare be woven into police welfare programmes, arguing that the psychological toll of policing rarely ends when an officer leaves work.

Disu delivered a goodwill message at the Mental Health Conference Nigeria 2026, hosted by Safehaven Wellness Centre under the theme "From Awareness to Action: Transforming Mental Health Care in Nigeria."

Chief Mrs Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu, National President of the Police Officers' Wives Association (POWA), speaks at the Mental Health Conference Nigeria 2026 in Lagos. Photo: Olufunmilola Mutiat Disu

Source: UGC

She said police officers regularly face violence, loss and life-threatening situations, and that the emotional weight of those experiences does not stay at the station.

"Sometimes, an officer returns home physically present but emotionally absent. The day's trauma follows them home, leaving families struggling to understand what has changed and how to help," she said.

Police Welfare Must Include Mental Health

Disu argued that protecting officers cannot be limited to physical safety. She said spouses and children often bear the burden of emotional changes brought on by the pressures of service, yet receive little formal support.

She called for accessible counselling services, supportive workplace policies and institutional structures designed to make seeking help less difficult. She also urged Nigerians to drop the stigma that stops people from speaking openly about their mental health struggles.

The POWA president said family welfare should cover more than financial and material needs, stressing that professional counselling and emotional care must be part of the package offered to police households.

Disu added that mental health challenges cut across all sections of society, from young people dealing with uncertainty to parents navigating economic pressure. She insisted that no one should have to deteriorate before help becomes available.

"You do not have to break before you deserve help, and you do not have to suffer in silence to prove your strength. Seeking help is not surrender; it is courage," she said.

POWA Reaffirms Commitment to Police Families

Reaffirming POWA's commitment to police family welfare, Disu called on institutions, communities and stakeholders to turn awareness into practical action by building environments where people can seek care without fear of judgement or discrimination.

She concluded that prioritising mental health was not just a matter of individual wellbeing but a foundation for stronger communities and a healthier nation overall.

POWA President Olufunmilola Disu calls for accessible mental health care for police officers and their families at the Mental Health Conference Nigeria 2026. Photo: Olufunmilola Disu

Source: UGC

“Our Job Is Difficult, But You Make It Easier": IGP Disu Tells POWA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, commended POWA members for their unwavering support to police personnel.

The police chief spoke on Tuesday, April 14, when POWA leaders paid him a courtesy visit at the force headquarters in Abuja

“Our job is a difficult one, but you make it easier,” the IGP told the delegation led by POWA president, Olufunmilola Disu.

Source: Legit.ng