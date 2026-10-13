Nollywood actor Kunle Afod and his estranged wife Desola both took to social media to mark their son Oni Ayo Afod's birthday

Desola led the tributes, calling Oni Ayo her first fruit and raining prayers on him as he enters a new decade

Kunle Afod's warm message to his son comes amid ongoing public interest in the former couple's relationship

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod and his estranged wife, Desola, set aside the noise surrounding their relationship to jointly celebrate a major milestone on Tuesday, October 13, as their first son, Oni Ayo Afod, turned a new age.

Desola led the birthday tributes, sharing a clip of the celebrant online and describing the moment as twenty years of divine grace and goodness. She addressed Oni Ayo tenderly, calling him her first fruit, pride, and joy, before showering him with heartfelt blessings.

Kunle Afod and estranged wife Desola's first child turns new age on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. Credit: desolaafod/omiayoafod

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday to my first fruit, my pride and joy. Two decades of grace and God's goodness. May your new chapter bring you greater blessings, wisdom, success, and endless favour. Keep making mummy proud, my son. I love you dearly," she wrote.

Desola Afod's post celebrating her son is below:

Kunle Afod declares love for son

Kunle was equally expressive in his tribute, addressing Oni Ayo as a king and praying for his future. His message was brief but warm, closing with an unambiguous declaration of fatherly love.

"Happy birthday, my King! May your new age bring you greater blessings, bigger opportunities, and endless joy. Daddy loves you always," he wrote.

Kunle Afod's message to his son is below:

The twin tributes carry added significance given the public scrutiny the couple has faced. Legit.ng previously reported that Kunle surprised many with an affectionate birthday post for Desola, in which he described her as an amazing woman, a loving mother, and a blessing to those around her, also expressing gratitude to God for her.

Kunle Afod marked his son’s birthday with a loving tribute and prayers. Credit: kunleafod/desolaafod

Source: Instagram

The birthday messages arrive at a particularly charged moment, as Desola has recently attracted public attention following remarks she made about theatre practitioners, comments that have since drawn widespread reactions online.

Kunle Afod breaks silence amid Desola's drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Afod appeared focused on his professional commitments amid a public online disagreement between his estranged wife, Desola Afod, and actress Wumi Toriola.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself at work, where he said he had been invited to discuss some of the challenges facing crew members in the entertainment industry.

His post came as Desola and Wumi's disagreement over respect and how actors should address one another continued to attract attention online.

Source: Legit.ng