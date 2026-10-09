Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe shared a video venting about the discomfort she endured while wearing a corset to a public event

The mother of three revealed she could not sit properly in the car, struggled to breathe, and faced even bigger problems when nature called

Mo Bimpe blamed body-shaming fans for pressuring celebrities into uncomfortable outfits

Nollywood actress Bimpe Oyebade, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, is done with corsets, and she wants everyone to know it.

The mother of three took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 8, 2026, to vent about her experience wearing a corset to a recent event.

Reactions as Mo Bimpe swears off corsets after event, blames body-shaming fans for her ordeal. Photo credit@mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Speaking passionately in a mix of Yoruba and English, the movie star questioned who could have possibly invented such a torturous fashion choice, removing her headgear mid-rant as she let it all out.

Why Mo Bimpe Wore Corset

The actress made it clear that she did not endure the outfit by choice. According to her, the fear of fan backlash pushed her into it.

She explained that followers are quick to criticise when a celebrity shows up in a bubu or does not look "smart" enough, and are even quicker to body-shame, pointing out big tummies and calling people out online.

Mo Bimpe makes vow after wearing corset to event. Photo credit@mobimpe

Source: Instagram

That kind of pressure, she said, is why she squeezed herself into the corset in the first place.

The discomfort she described was far from minor. Mo Bimpe said she could not sit comfortably in the car throughout the journey, could barely breathe, and things took a dramatic turn when she needed to use the restroom.

She made a firm vow that she would never subject herself to such an experience again.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress lamenting the corset:

Fans React to Mo Bimpe's Corset Confession

Her honest video drew plenty of responses from followers who found both humour and solidarity in her confession.

@rhiyike_herself wrote:

"Abeg Mama, leave corset 😂😂 You carried three bosses at once; your waist deserves peace."

@efun._ commented:

"Firstly, we need to locate who created that style in the first place; I get question wey I wan ask the person."

@real_zeal_ offered a different take:

"You actually look good in all outfit. I could actually feel it from where I was sitting at your back .. sorry Ma but that dress is nice"

@jummyjide advised:

"Why you care about what they say? Iro and buba ti wa okay fun alabiyamo"

@thatbrownpearl referenced a fellow actress:

"Mide martins enileni iro and bubu all day - she no like stress."

@tayofak cheered her on simply with:

"Mummy 3 wise men"

@house_of_horeh saw a business opportunity in the rant:

"@mo_bimpe Mummy ETA you can try us out …. Our corset are very comfortable, you won't feel a thing "

Mo Bimpe speaks on motherhood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe spoke about balancing her acting career with raising her newborn triplet boys.

The Nollywood star explained that she takes her babies to movie locations and manages feeding schedules in between her shoots. Mo Bimpe admitted that combining work and motherhood can be tiring, but she is learning to give herself grace instead of chasing perfection

Source: Legit.ng