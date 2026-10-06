Actor Itele D'Icon went public after his wife, Beauty by Icon, dragged Irewole Olaniyan into a married man controversy

Itele revealed he had already addressed the matter privately with his wife before choosing to speak out openly

Fans were divided over the actor's response, with some praising his maturity and others questioning his handling of the situation

Nollywood actor Itele D'Icon has stepped into a brewing social media controversy involving Irewole Olaniyan, publicly asking his wife, Beauty by Icon, to stand down from the drama.

The saga began after a married woman accused Irewole Olaniyan of having an affair with her husband.

Reactions as Itele D'Icon publicly cautions wife Beauty by Icon to stay out of Irewole Olaniyan's drama. Photo credit@irewoleolaniyan/@iteledicon

Source: Instagram

Beauty by Icon then waded into the dispute, calling Irewole a husband snatcher, a move that apparently caught Itele off guard and left him feeling the need to speak out.

Itele addresses the drama publicly

Taking to social media in his Instagram story on Monday, October 5, 2026, the actor made clear that he had no appetite for the noise. He wrote:

Itele D'Icon sends memo to wife over Irewole Olaniyan's drama. Photo credit@ietrledicon

Source: Instagram

"Dear wife, please stop all this. I'm not in support of it at all. Delete anything that has to do with this drama. I've spoken to you privately about it, but since nothing has changed, let me come out publicly so everyone can help me beg you. Please stop. This is not your fight, and I don't want you involved in it. Dear fans, please let peace reign. I believe she will listen now that I have come out publicly to plead with her. Peace over drama. Always."

The post signalled that Itele had already tried handling things behind closed doors before making his appeal to the public.

Here is the X post made by the actor as he tried to caution his wife:

Fans divided over Itele's response

The actor's statement quickly drew a range of responses online, with opinions falling on both sides of the fence.

@JubrilAjamaku wrote:

"Rubbish...you are a pvssy is you can't control your wife privately."

@SKOTEY4 reacted:

"lol na Amina itele no fit control? Anima wey we dy use pa that year for Ota "

@Adetola_David1 observed:

"Dem go still drag itele join because dem assume say the guy no get control over n house."

Medosk001 commented:

"Evidence of a very weak man"

While several fans appreciated the actor's calm and measured approach to a situation that could easily have escalated, others felt his decision to go public rather than handle the matter strictly within the home raised questions about where the boundaries of a couple's private life should lie.

Itele receives foodstuff from market women

Legit.ng previously reported that Itele D Icon left many emotional following a video of him shooting at a market that went viral.

Itele was shocked when some market women walked up to him and started giving him food items. In the trending clip, the elderly market women also prayed for the actor, wishing him more grace and success in his journey as a filmmaker.

Source: Legit.ng