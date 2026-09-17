Ene Ogiri publicly called out her younger sister Sonia over what she described as indecent dressing on social media

The Nollywood figure raised concerns about the influence of Christian women who post revealing content on their followers and potential converts

Ene also referenced a pregnant woman she came across online, saying she was certain the woman was a Christian based on her behaviour

Ene Ogiri has taken her concerns about her younger sister Sonia's social media behaviour to the public, questioning how Christian women reconcile their faith with posting revealing content online.

In a video shared on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, the New York-based Ene addressed what she called a troubling pattern, singling out Sonia, her last-born sister from the same parents, as an example of a wider problem she sees among Christian women.

Reactions as Ene Ogiri calls out sister Sonia for exposing herself on social media. Photo credit@soniaogiri/@eneogiri

Source: Instagram

"What is it with Christian women and indecent dressing on social media, both single and married women?" she asked. "What is it that your personal parts cannot be covered?"

Ene Ogiri speaks on sisters' influence

Ene revealed that the children in their extended family look up to both her and Sonia, calling them "Mommy Ene" and "Mommy Sonia" respectively.

She said younger family members had begun asking why Sonia was dressing the way she was, leaving her without an answer.

Ene also disclosed that Sonia serves as an usher at her church in New York, raising the question of what message her online image sends to new churchgoers or people still deciding between faiths.

Sonia Ogiri's sister drags her online over her dress sense. Photo credit@soniaogiri

Source: Instagram

"Imagine you winning a soul, trying to preach to someone, inviting the person to church," she said. "And after seeing my sister on social media like this, constantly posting this… and then they enter the church."

Ene went further, referencing a pregnant woman she came across online whose appearance she described as a "show of shame," adding that she was confident the woman was a Christian. She pushed back against the anticipated criticism, telling followers who might accuse her of hypocrisy to "shut up your mouth" and read their Bibles.

Ene's message to Christian women

Her core message was a call for modesty rooted in scripture, citing the Bible's instruction not to conform to the world and the idea that the body is the temple of the Holy Spirit.

"Because you can do something doesn't mean you should do it," she said. "Cover yourself. Kings don't eat open food."

Here is the Instagram video of Ene speaking to her sister:

Here is how followers reacted:

@eneogirifam wrote: "Awwwwww mama don't vex"

@chetasdiary commented:

"Well said."

@nisawode said:

"Thank you"

@libertycurlicue reacted:

"Ur younger sis and U can't correct her at home but you brought it to social media. This is totally wrong no matter the message you are trying to get out there."

@bigpine10 shared:

"Just say what's wrong with women In General....no need to emphasize on 'christian women'"

@ireneohia wrote:

"You have said it all my sister! All in the name of 'woke-ism' May God have mercy on us"

Sonia Ogiri speaks about Simon Guobadia

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Sonia Ogiri previously made headlines after claiming that she received a divine message concerning Simon Guobadia and his marriage to American reality TV star Porsha Williams.

According to Sonia, she received what she described as a message from God about Simon’s relationship and marriage months before the union took place. She said she attempted to share the message but was reportedly ignored.

Her claim generated mixed reactions online. While some social media users believed she may have genuinely been sharing what she considered a spiritual warning, others questioned the timing and accused the actress of seeking attention or clout.

Source: Legit.ng