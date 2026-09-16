An old interview of Joke Silva discussing her husband Olu Jacobs' health condition has resurfaced following the veteran actor's passing

Silva publicly revealed for the first time that Olu Jacobs was battling Lewy body dementia, a degenerative brain disease, for several years

The clip, shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, has drawn an outpouring of emotion from fans honouring Silva's devotion

A resurfaced interview with veteran actress Joke Silva has stirred deep emotions online following the death of her husband, legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs.

In the clip, which circulated widely on Instagram on Wednesday, 16 September 2026, Silva speaks candidly with media personality Chude about the health struggles her husband had been facing for years. It marked the first time she had ever addressed the matter publicly.

Reactions as Joke Silva's old interview on Olu Jacobs' serious health challenges resurface after his death. Photo credit@jokesliva

Source: Instagram

Silva stated that Jacobs had been living with dementia with Lewy body, a degenerative condition that primarily affects the brain. She described it as similar to Parkinson's disease in nature, but clarified that the physical tremors associated with Parkinson's are not always visible with Lewy body dementia.

Joke Silva speaks about her husband in old interview. Photo credit@jokesilva

Source: Instagram

"He is dealing with issues, and it's been going on for a couple of years. It's known as dementia with Lewy body, and it's a degenerative disease that affects the brain, and it's almost like a kind of Parkinson's, but that just it's it's the brain that it affects, so you don't see the shaking and things like that, you know, but it just affects the person," she said.

When asked if it was the first time the actress was speaking about it publicly, Silva confirmed it was.

Here is the old Instagram interview of the veteran actress speaking about her husband:

Fans honour Silva's devotion to Olu Jacobs

The resurfaced footage has prompted thousands of reactions, with many fans praising Silva for standing by her husband through what was clearly a prolonged and difficult season..

Here are some of the reactions:

@halymarh wrote:

"Hmmm i can relate n i understand how she feels it not really easy cos my dad to is suffering from dementia as well nd he does not remember thing since 7 year now hmmm story long."

@moderntherapist_ commented:

"Both affects the brain and shows also outside too. A person with dementia could also be affected physically; reduce transfer, mobility etc. so both affects both mental and physical health. Rest well sir."

@steenasamoah shared:

"Mummy May God richly bless you fulfilling your promise when you said in sickness and in health you meant it about for better for worse and at this point May the Lord console you and the Family, we are really proud of you. Rest in Power Legend."

@your_elegant_tutor wrote:

"Neurodegenerative"

47-Year-Old Video of Olu Jacobs in romantic movie scene

Legit.ng also reported that Tunde Ednut shared a 47-year-old movie featuring Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs.

The social media blogger shared a scene from an epic film showing Olu in a cosy sitting room setting with a white lady. What interested many was the Nigerian accent Olu Jacobs used in delivering his lines.

Source: Legit.ng