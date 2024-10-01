As Nigeria clocks 64 on October first, some Nigerians also joined the nation to mark their birthdays because they are born on the same day

Many of them shared lovely pictures and penned special message to themselves on social media in commemoration of independence

In this article, Legit.ng presents some of fans favourites who share the same birthday with Nigeria

Today, October 1st marked the 64th independent anniversary of Nigeria. Some celebrities who shared the same birthday with the nation also took time to celebrate their special day.

Some of them painted the social media red with pictures they took for their birthday. A few others dropped hopeful and encouraging messages for their fans about the future of Nigeria.

Legit.ng presents the Nigerian celebrities born on Independence Day.

Sonia Ogiri

US based Nollywood actress Sonia Ogiri is one of the few celebrities sharing the same birthday date with Nigeria. The movie star, who caused a stir with her shape after undergoing a surgery last year, shared a video of how she marked her day. She stated that it was her 60th birthday, as she called herself a self-less baby girl for life.

She visited an eatery where she went on a date and shared the video with her fans. The role interpreter made another post to inform her fans to drop their details for her birthday cake.

2. Spyro

Only Fine Girl crooner, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi, better known as Spyro, also celebrated his birthday on Nigeria's independence. The Nigerian singer, who shared his financial plan with fans, shared a picture collage of himself and requested that his fans should celebrate him.

In another video he posted, evolution children choir sent a warm birthday wish to him. They sang a happy birthday song for him and he appreciated their effort. The music star, who is also a twin, asked his fans to wish his twin sister a happy birthday. Spyro was born in 1990.

3. Yemi Fancy

Nigerian singer and actress, Yemisi Fancy, better known as Yemi Fancy, was also born on Independence Day. The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) holder didn't allow her birthday to just slipped by without being noticed. She joined the league of her colleagues sharing their birthday post.

In the video uploaded the actress, she called herself a golden girl as she thanked God for her another year. She also wished her fans a happy Independence celebration.

4. Abbey Jimoh

Film director and screenwriter, Abbey Jimoh, professionally known ad Abey Jomo, was born on October 1st and shares the same birthday date with the nation. In his post to mark his day, he wore a white T-shirt and joggers. He dropped a simple message to wish himself a happy birthday and also wished his fans a happy independence.

5. Abbey Lanre

Veteran Nollywood actor, Abiodun Olanrewaju, more popularly known as Abbey Lanre, was born on October 1, 1962. The award-winning entertainer made a name for himself in the make believe world, most especially in the Yoruba movie genre. He has featured in a lot of high grossing films and produced a few from his stables.

The movie star, who clocked 60 years ago also shared a birthday post on a day to Nigeria's independence celebration and on October 1st too. He prayed for himself and wished his fans a special celebration.

6. Bright Chimezie

Veteran music maestro, Bright Chimezie, was not only born on October 1st but on the day Nigeria got her independence. The legendary music icon clocked 64 on Independence Day.

Known for his unique style of music, Zigma sound, the music star also shared a lovely picture to celebrate his birthday. He announced that he was 64 years and asked his fans to celebrate with him.

Cimezie's genre is popular in the East, it is a blend of traditional music with high life, and it also has local chants in it.

The veteran music icon recently performed with another high life singer, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, also known as Flavour Nabania, at his OVO Wembley's sold out show.

