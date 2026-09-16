Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham took to Instagram on Wednesday with a fiery spiritual declaration after rumours spread about her marriage

The post came amid unverified rumours on social media that Abraham and her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, had split up

The actress specifically mentioned her home, husband, and children in the declaration, drawing massive reactions from fans

Toyin Abraham is not staying quiet about the gossip swirling around her household.

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, with a bold spiritual declaration that appeared to be a direct response to viral rumours claiming her marriage to fellow actor Kolawole Ajeyemi had broken down.

Toyin Abraham answered marriage gossip with a fiery prayer covering those closest to her. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Without naming anyone or addressing the speculation directly, Abraham posted a passionate message invoking divine protection over herself, her family, and her fanbase, the Toyintitans.

Toyin Abraham declares her home "covered and protected"

In the post, which racked up numerous reactions within minutes of going live, she wrote:

"No weapon fashioned against me, my home, my husband, my children shall prosper. No weapon fashioned against my Toyintitans shall prosper. No evil plan, scheme, conspiracy, or agenda against us shall stand!"

She went further, declaring that every "arrow of the enemy" had been rendered powerless and that every door the enemy planned to shut would be opened by a higher power.

"I declare that we are COVERED, PRESERVED, PROTECTED, and VICTORIOUS! 🙏🔥 What God has blessed, no man can curse. What God has ordained, no power can stop," she concluded.

The post did not reference any specific rumour. Social media had been buzzing with unverified claims that Abraham and Ajeyemi, who married in 2019 and share a son, were no longer an item.

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's fiery declaration after rumour. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's social media post amid the rumour is below:

Fans rally behind Toyin Abraham

The response from fans was swift and overwhelmingly supportive, with many flooding the comments section with prayers and words of encouragement on Facebook.

Ogunleye Bosede wrote:

"You and your husband will snack till 200years. Amin."

Oriyomi Balikis commented:

"Amen Amen amen 🙏 you home is blessed dad ire and you forever is the deal inshallah"

Afolorunsho Omolara added:

"AMENNNNNN IN THE NAME OF JESUS, NO EVIL AGENDA OR PROPAGANDA WILL STAND IN JESUS NAME"

demilade9901 gushed:

"Idan mii toh pretty 🥰🥰🥰 love you with all of me Aridunnu"

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng