Rotherham United confirmed the signing of Dominic Iorfa on a short-term deal on Tuesday evening, with the transfer pending EFL and FA ratification

The 31-year-old defender joins the Millers after a solid 2025/26 season with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship

Iorfa is the son of former Nigeria international Dominic Iorfa Sr, who represented the Super Eagles at the 1988 Summer Olympics

Rotherham United have completed the signing of Dominic Iorfa on a short-term contract, the club confirmed on Tuesday, September 15.

The deal, which runs until January 2027, is still subject to ratification by both the EFL and the Football Association.

Rotherham United have announced the signing of Dominic Iorfa on a short-term deal, with the move confirmed by the club on Tuesday, September 15. Photo by Cody Froggatt

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old Nigerian defender arrives at the New York Stadium from Sheffield Wednesday, where he turned in one of his more consistent campaigns last season despite the Owls' relegation from the Championship to League One, the third tier of English football.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Iorfa made 34 league appearances and scored once during that campaign, a level of form that caught the attention of Rotherham manager Alex Bruce.

The move came after Iorfa impressed Bruce during a trial period at the club's Roundwood training ground over recent weeks.

The Millers believe his experience will add defensive stability as they push through the current League Two campaign.

He will wear the number 27 shirt for the club.

Iorfa's path to Rotherham

Having spent much of his senior career in the upper tiers of English football, the move to League Two represents a chance for Iorfa to rebuild his momentum and position himself for a higher-profile opportunity in the January transfer window.

His father, Dominic Iorfa Sr., is a well-known figure in Nigerian football history.

According to Football Database, the elder Iorfa earned 21 international caps as a forward for the Super Eagles and was part of the Nigeria squad that competed at the 1988 Summer Olympics football tournament in South Korea, where the team finished fourth under coach Amodu Shuaibu.

The career of Dominic Iorfa Sr

The senior Iorfa's international career was not without its difficulties.

He was dropped from Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations squad for a tournament held in Morocco after unverified claims circulated that he was Ghanaian rather than Nigerian, a development that effectively ended his participation in that competition.

He also missed a second AFCON after completing a high-profile move to Turkish club Galatasaray, because Nigerian football officials of the time did not consider the Turkish Super Lig a sufficiently competitive league, and therefore excluded players based there from national team consideration.

Despite those setbacks, Iorfa Sr. remained a respected figure in Nigerian football across his career, and his son now carries the family name into professional football in England.

Rotherham, who are competing in League Two this season, hope the younger Iorfa will bring the kind of composure and defensive experience needed to challenge towards the top of the fourth-tier table in the months ahead.

Dominic Iorfa opens on AFCON snub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported former Super Eagles forward Dominic Iorfa has opened up about one of the most painful moments of his football career, being left out of Nigeria’s squad for the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

German coach Manfred Höner named a highly competitive squad for the tournament with superstars like Rashidi Yekini, Samson Siasia, and Ndubuisi Okosieme leading the attack for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng