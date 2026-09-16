NLC President Joe Ajaero raised the alarm over petrol prices reaching N1,430 per litre in major cities and even higher in remote areas

Ajaero linked the latest price surge to renewed conflict in the Gulf, warning it was deepening poverty and eroding living standards nationwide

The NLC chief called on the government to award wage increases, sell crude in Naira to local refineries, and expand national fuel storage capacity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the federal government that rising petrol prices are causing severe hardship across the country and demanded immediate intervention to protect ordinary Nigerians.

NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero said the pump price of petrol had climbed to N1,430 per litre in major cities, with costs running even higher in areas that are harder to reach.

NLC Warns Tinubu's Government Over Rising Petrol Prices Across Nigeria

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He described the situation as inflicting "incalculable damage" on wages and the overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

"When transportation costs go up, everything else follows, including school fees, rents, tariffs, food stuff," Ajaero said, adding that the surge was deepening poverty and pushing the quality of life to its limits.

Gulf conflict blamed for price surge

The NLC president attributed the latest wave of price increases to a resurgence of conflict in the Gulf, but argued that Nigeria's status as an oil-producing nation with local refining capacity meant the situation should not be this severe. He said the country deserved a measure of protection against external shocks of this kind.

Ajaero also noted that the price spike came just as government pressure on fuel marketers to lower pump prices, in line with crude oil values on the international spot market, had begun to show results.

He called on the government to take several steps without delay: give reasonable wage awards to workers, sell enough crude oil in Naira to local refineries, and expand the country's fuel storage infrastructure to prepare for energy emergencies.

NLC criticises crude imports by local refineries

Ajaero also raised concern that local refineries were importing crude oil, describing the practice as unreasonable and contrary to the purpose of building domestic refining capacity.

He argued that the government was in a position to act, pointing out that Nigeria was earning between USD35 and USD40 per barrel above the figure budgeted for in the international spot market, which he said translated to trillions of Naira every month.

"Government ought to be satisfied with this as it is a windfall," Ajaero said, pressing the case that some of those earnings should be directed towards protecting citizens from the current hardship.

The NLC president also said there was nothing wrong with government subsidising the needs of citizens, particularly during emergencies, and noted that no other oil-producing country had failed to intervene or offer some form of palliative during the current crisis.

He closed with a warning directed at the ruling administration, saying a government that was seeking re-election in the coming months could not afford to stand aside while fuel marketers imposed suffering on Nigerians in the name of deregulation.

Source: Legit.ng