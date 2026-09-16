The UK government has outlined specific public fund benefits that are accessible to foreigners granted permission to enter or stay in Britain

Migrants on the Adult Dependent Relative route are generally barred from accessing public funds for the first five years after arriving in the UK

However, exceptions exist under a 2000 regulation that opens the door to seven specific benefits for eligible migrants

The United Kingdom has published details of seven benefits that certain foreign nationals may be entitled to claim after being granted permission to enter or stay in the country.

According to information on the UK government's official website, the benefits apply to specific immigration routes and are not automatically available to all migrants.

UK government reveals 7 key benefits available to eligible migrants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Mike Kemp

Source: Getty Images

Exceptions that allow access to public funds

The guidance makes clear that foreigners who arrive under the Adult Dependent Relative (ADR) route and are granted indefinite permission to enter or remain in the UK will, in most cases, be subject to a maintenance undertaking. As a result, they are generally unable to access benefits classified as public funds for the first five years following their arrival or grant of permission.

Despite this restriction, the government has identified a set of exceptions. Under The Social Security (Immigration and Asylum) Consequential Amendments Regulations 2000, certain migrants may still qualify for specific public fund benefits even within the five-year restriction period, provided they meet the relevant eligibility criteria.

The UK government's guidance states:

"There are exceptions under The Social Security (Immigration and Asylum) Consequential Amendments Regulations 2000, which allowed access to certain public funds benefits."

The 7 benefits available to eligible migrants

The seven benefits listed by the UK government are:

1. Attendance Allowance

2. Severe Disablement Allowance

3. Carer's Allowance

4. Disability Living Allowance

5. Social Fund payments

6. Health in Pregnancy Grant

7. Personal Independence Payment, subject to eligibility

Each of these falls outside the general public funds restriction, meaning eligible migrants on qualifying routes may apply for them regardless of the five-year bar that applies to other benefits. It is worth noting that Personal Independence Payment carries its own additional eligibility conditions beyond the immigration route itself.

The guidance is intended to clarify the rights and limitations of migrants who enter the UK under routes that come with a maintenance undertaking, ensuring both individuals and sponsors understand what financial support may or may not be accessed during the initial period of residence.

UAE announces benefits attached to golden residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had announced six key benefits available to foreigners holding Golden Residency, including ten-year renewable residence without a local sponsor and the ability to sponsor family members.

The programme also provides eligible applicants outside the UAE with a six-month multiple-entry visa to complete their residency procedures.

Source: Legit.ng