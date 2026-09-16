Patience Ozokwo joins campaign to mobilise support for Peter Obi

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo, known as Mama G, took the stage at a 'Celebrities for Peter Obi' rally ahead of the 2027 elections

Ozokwo delivered a passionate speech comparing Nigeria to a spoiled child, arguing the country has squandered its God-given resources

The actress declared that celebrities are lending their faces and integrity to the push for purposeful leadership and a new Nigeria

Nollywood veteran Patience Ozokwo has stepped into the political arena ahead of the 2027 general elections, publicly throwing her weight behind Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi at a rally organised under the banner "Celebrities for Peter Obi."

The actress, widely beloved across Nigeria as Mama G, delivered a rousing speech at the campaign event, drawing on powerful imagery to make her case for change.

Patience Ozokwo takes centre stage as she rallies support for Peter Obi. Credit: @peterobi, @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Speaking from a podium before an audience of fellow entertainers and supporters, she described Nigeria as a nation that has squandered extraordinary potential.

"I see this country as a spoiled child," Ozokwo declared. "There is nothing God did not provide for this nation. Other nations of the world, if they have one quarter of what God has given to us, they will be better than what they are today."

Mama G on Nigeria's wasted potential

The veteran actress argued that the country's failure stems not from a lack of resources but from a culture of entrenched privilege, where a powerful few have hoarded wealth across generations at the expense of ordinary Nigerians.

"Some people in this country have laid up for themselves for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren," she said, her tone growing sharper as she listed the generational wealth that has been accumulated while the majority struggle.

Ozokwo then turned her message directly to her fellow entertainers in the room, urging them to recognise what they bring to the table.

"Celebrities here, what we have, we have our faces. We have our integrity," she said, framing celebrity endorsement not as a vanity exercise but as a civic responsibility.

Celebrities rally behind Peter Obi

The gathering reflects a growing movement among Nigerian entertainers who have aligned themselves with Obi's campaign, advocating for what they describe as purposeful leadership and good governance ahead of the next election cycle.

Ozokwo's appearance at the rally signals a deliberate decision to use her platform and public standing in service of political mobilisation, urging Nigerians to reckon with their shared future in a country she insists belongs to everyone.

Watch Patience Ozokwo's full speech at the Celebrities for Peter Obi rally:

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Patience Ozokwo sends strong message as she rallies support for Peter Obi. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Patience Ozokwo speaks on playing wicked roles

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood veteran actress Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, sat down with comedian Carter Efe for a candid interview about her remarkable career in the Nigerian film industry.

During the conversation, the actress addressed a question that had long intrigued fans about why she is often cast in the role of a wicked character in Nollywood movies.

Her response has since sparked hilarious and nostalgic reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to reminisce about her memorable roles after the clip went viral.

Source: Legit.ng