A video of singer Portable on stage with a female dancer surfaced on Instagram on Monday, September 14, 2026

The Zazu crooner was seen grabbing the lady by her waist and touching her in ways that drew widespread criticism

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to the controversial on-stage display

A new video of Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has set social media abuzz after footage of his on-stage behaviour with a female fan began circulating online.

The recording, which appeared on Instagram on Monday, 14 September 2026, captured the moment the self-styled Zazu singer interacted with a lady who came up to dance with him during a performance.

Portable stirs controversy following viral dance with woman on stage. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable's on-stage moment with female fan

During the encounter, Portable held the lady around her waist and proceeded to touch her in ways that many viewers found deeply inappropriate.

Rather than pulling away, the lady appeared enthusiastic throughout the interaction, actively encouraging the singer to keep dancing with her.

Portable seen on stage with lady doing a raucous dance. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

At one point she lost her footing and fell, yet she remained eager to continue the performance alongside him.

The clip quickly attracted attention across social media, with many users expressing discomfort at what they saw.

Fans react to Portable's behaviour

The video triggered a wave of commentary online, with opinions ranging from embarrassment to amusement. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@yetzjamez said:

"Shame wear me potable hat"

@tycoon4rl wrote:

"Everywhere go dey GBA for there."

@braimohpreshy reacted:

"My gender dey always like to put me for talk wetin be this "

@vee_vy_ann_ commented:

"Sango Otta Roddy Richh and Cardi B."

@munachimsomaga stated:

"Omoooo nothing I no Dey see o."

@spoilpikiin shared:

"Everybody get wetin dem dey do to make this country dey scatter. At d end it's called cruise"

Moment Portable fled from the boxing ring

Legit.ng reported that a video capturing the dramatic moment Nigerian singer Portable walked out of the ring during his fight against actor Charles Okocha had sparked reactions online.

In the footage, Portable appeared unwilling to continue the bout as he walked away from the ring before the final round. His manager, BabyLuv, was seen desperately pleading with the singer to return and complete the fight.

Fans laughed at the music star becaue of how he used to boast about his prowess when it came to boxing matches with any other celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng