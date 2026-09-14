NiMet issued a severe thunderstorm alert on Monday, September 14, 2026, warning that active storms were already over eight northern states

The weather system is expected to move westward and reach 26 states and the FCT within one to six hours of the alert

NiMet warned of flash flooding, power disruptions, slippery roads, and risks to farmlands as the storms spread across Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has put residents across Nigeria on alert over severe thunderstorms sweeping through the country, warning that the weather system could reach 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) within one to six hours.

The agency issued the alert at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2026, through its official X page. At the time of the warning, active thunderstorms had already been recorded over Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna.

NiMet shares new forecast for Monday, September 14, 2026, showing how weather conditions may affect different parts of Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

NiMet warns 27 areas of thunderstorms

NiMet said the system is moving westward and will affect Kano, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Plateau, the FCT, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Abia, Imo, Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Ebonyi, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

The agency listed strong winds ahead of rainfall, moderate rainfall, and frequent lightning as the main features of the incoming weather.

NiMet warns of flooding, power disruptions

Beyond the immediate storm conditions, NiMet flagged a range of secondary hazards. These include flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas, falling tree branches, and loose objects being displaced by wind. Power disruptions, electrical hazards, reduced visibility, and slippery road conditions are also expected.

The agency added that farms where fertilisers or pesticides have been applied could suffer nutrient loss from the heavy rain washing through the soil.

NiMet urged residents to secure any loose items left outdoors and advised motorists to slow down during rainfall and avoid driving through flooded roads. The public was also told to unplug electrical appliances from sockets during thunderstorms and to keep away from tall trees and weak structures.

Airline operators received a separate advisory, with NiMet urging them to obtain airport-specific weather reports to support safe flight planning. The agency asked the general public to keep checking its updates as the weather situation develops.

According to NiMet, the parts of the following states may be affected:

Kano Yobe Gombe Bauchi Jigawa Kaduna Katsina Zamfara Kebbi Sokoto Plateau FCT Niger Nasarawa Kogi Benue Enugu Abia Imo Delta Bayelsa Anambra Ebonyi Rivers Cross River Akwa Ibom

View NiMet’s full weather alert below via its post on X (formerly Twitter):

Read more on weather forecasts in Nigeria

Lagdo Dam release threatens 11 states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria issued an alert to residents in 11 states regarding the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted the flood simulation exercise in Adamawa state to strengthen preparedness and response to potential flooding.

NEMA director-general Zubaida Umar, who was represented at the simulation exercise in Adamawa by the director of search and rescue, Air Commodore B. A. Usman, said it was commendable that Nigeria no longer waits for disasters to occur before taking preventive measures.

Source: Legit.ng