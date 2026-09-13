A suspected military bomb dropped from a Nigerian Air Force jet hit a vigilante camp in Kukoki-Bassa community, Shiroro LGA, Niger State on Thursday

Seven members of the vigilante group, known as DSS Hunters, died in the blast while eight others suffered serious injuries

The vigilante commander said the aircraft struck their position while suspected bandits on about 250 motorcycles moved freely through the area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kukoki-Bassa, Niger State - A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet dropped a bomb that killed seven members of a local vigilante group and wounded eight others in the Kukoki-Bassa community, located in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The strike hit a camp where the vigilantes, locally known as DSS Hunters, had gathered to discuss how to respond to reported bandit movements in the area at the time of the explosion.

7 dead, 8 wounded in Niger strike

The commander of the vigilante group in Kukoki, Ayuba Umar Kamas, said three aircraft were spotted flying over the area before one of them released the bomb over their position.

As reported by The Nation, he identified the seven dead as four members from Kukoki, one from Bassa, and three from Matuku.

Among the eight survivors, some sustained devastating injuries, including the complete loss of both legs. Those wounded were initially transported by motorcycle before being taken to IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna for medical attention, given the remoteness of the community.

Commander questions why bandits passed unharmed

Kamas said he was baffled by the incident, pointing out that a convoy of suspected bandits travelling on roughly 250 motorcycles and herding rustled cattle had passed through the same area without being targeted by the aircraft.

Community sources indicated that the Air Force may have acted on intelligence about terrorist activity in the area but struck the wrong target.

The vigilante group had been on the ground tracking bandit movements and was in active communication about reported threats when the bomb fell on their camp.

There has been no official statement from the Nigerian Air Force regarding the incident at the time of this report.

NAF kills 18 terrorists, destroys logistics hubs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI carried out an air interdiction mission targeting a terrorist enclave in Borno State on Friday, September 11, 2026.

The operation combined ISR platforms, attack aircraft, and ground troops working together to hit terrorist structures in the Tumbunma Baba area.

Captain Mohammed Goni, the acting media information officer, revealed details of the strike in an official press statement on Friday night.

Source: Legit.ng