A video of Nollywood brothers Kunle Afolayan and Aremu at Ogogo's prayer session surfaced online on Thursday, September 10, 2026

The two brothers were spotted exchanging whispers at the event organised by the Odufa Caucus under Yinka Quadri's leadership

Their interaction sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with many weighing in on their history and the moment itself

A warm exchange between Nollywood brothers Kunle Afolayan and Aremu at a prayer session for the late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo has set social media buzzing.

Footage from the event, which circulated online on Thursday, 10 September 2026, captured the two siblings sharing a quiet moment that caught many fans off guard.

Reactions trail bond between Aremu and Kunle Afolayan at Ogogo’s Friday prayer. Photo credit@kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The prayer was organised by the Odunfa Caucus, a group of acting industry figures, under the leadership of Yinka Quadri, who was widely known as Ogogo's close friend.

Brothers reunite at emotional gathering

Kunle had already taken his seat when Aremu arrived. The younger brother greeted the women present before making his way over to Kunle. The two were then seen leaning into each other, whispering closely.

At one point, Aremu glanced at his watch while his brother was speaking, and Kunle appeared to gesture at the timepiece, seemingly pointing out that Aremu had come in late.

Bond between Aremu and Kunle Afolayan at Ogogo’s Friday's prayer gets many talking. Photo credit@kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The moment, though brief, carried weight given the pair's complicated history.

The brothers had previously gone through a period of estrangement before publicly reconciling. Earlier this year, Kunle shared a post celebrating Aremu on his birthday, signalling that the two had moved past their differences.

Here is the X video of the two brothers enjoying each other's company below:

Fans react to the Afolayan brothers

The clip drew a mix of responses online, from humour to reflection.

@OlumideAgbosasa wrote:

"They made up a while back, like 3years!!!"

@imnstephenayo shared:

"First time am seeing as separate people, I thought it one person."

@Akintobidaniels joked:

"They will open each other Face ID I'm sure,"

@omo_oye31 had a sharper take, shifting focus to Aremu:

"Since the day this guy folded for mobs by publicly apologizing that he joined city boy movement, I no rate am again."

Aremu Afolayan drags his lineage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian actor trended online after a video clip of him hurling insults at his extended family members went public.

Aremu, one of the younger brothers of ace movie producer Kunle Afolayan, was seen in the viral post laying heavy curses on his family for not buying him a car.

The Nollywood actor recently opened an automobile dealership for different types of vehicles at home and abroad.

Source: Legit.ng