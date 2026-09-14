The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed a joint security operation with the military at Gumki Forest in Kangiwa, Arewa Local Government Area

Police spokesperson SP Bashir Usman said Gumki Forest is a known route for bandits and Lakurawa elements operating in the region

Several weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and other items were recovered from the bandits during the clearance operation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Arewa LGA, Kebbi State - The Kebbi State Police Command has announced that joint security forces killed scores of bandits during a clearance operation at Gumki Forest in Kangiwa, Arewa Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, said the forest had long served as a transit corridor for bandits and Lakurawa elements active in the area.

Security forces clear Gumki Forest of bandits in Kebbi State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Usman disclosed this in an official statement issued on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Joint forces engage bandits at Gumki Forest

According to the statement, the combined team of police and military personnel moved into the area and engaged the criminals, neutralising scores of them in the process.

Items recovered from the slain bandits included one PKT rifle with 174 rounds of live ammunition, one AK-47 rifle with 14 rounds of live ammunition.

Usman added that others include a pair of military camouflage uniforms, a pair of boots, two mobile phones, charms, and four motorcycles.

The police spokesperson confirmed that calm had returned to the area following the operation, while joint patrols were continuing to further clear the forest and eliminate criminal elements from the state.

CP Hadejia reaffirms command's commitment

The Commissioner of Police CP Umar M. Hadejia said the Command remains committed to sustained, intelligence-driven operations alongside other security agencies to tackle banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities across Kebbi State.

The Command also called on residents to keep sharing timely and credible information with security agencies to support ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace in the state.

Joint police and military forces kill scores of bandits at Gumki Forest in Kebbi State

Source: Original

Troops kill armed bandit, arrest 2 kidnappers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted separate operations against bandits across Benue State on August 19, 2026.

A suspected bandit known as 'Cool Nigg@' was killed during a firefight along the Jortar–Atume axis in Ukum LGA.

Two suspects arrested in Logo LGA reportedly confessed to a planned kidnapping, and troops recovered a pistol, phones, and charms.

Source: Legit.ng