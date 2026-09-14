Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola called out photographers at Habeeb Alagbe's 40th birthday party in Lagos for zooming in on her cleavage

Toriola arrived at the star-studded Ikeja celebration in a bedazzled white dress with a deep plunging neckline, drawing immediate attention online

The actress responded to the wave of backlash on social media with a sharp Yoruba message and a cheeky post tagging fellow actress Damilola Oni

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has chosen to face her critics head-on after a video from a colleague's birthday celebration stirred significant debate online.

The footage, taken at Habeeb Alagbe's 40th birthday party held in Ikeja, Lagos, on September 12, captured Toriola arriving in a bedazzled white dress featuring a deep plunging neckline, accessorised with a gele and clutch.

Wumi Toriola responds to online backlash over her outfit at colleague’s birthday celebration. Photo: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

During the event, she grew visibly irritated with media personnel she accused of deliberately zooming their cameras onto her chest, and she threatened to place a curse on anyone who continued doing so.

The clip spread rapidly, splitting opinion across social media, especially on Elon Musk's app, X (formerly Twitter).

While some viewers sided with Wumi Toriola, arguing that media outlets habitually objectify women's bodies for clicks, a larger portion felt her choice of outfit made the camera's attention inevitable.

Actress Wumi Toriola claps back at critics online

Rather than staying quiet, the actress leaned into the moment.

On September 13, she responded to the circulating clip on X with a pointed message:

"I see all your comments o. E mura si o," a Yoruba phrase essentially telling critics she has seen everything and daring them to carry on.

See Wumi Toriola's response to critics in her X post below:

She posted clearer images of her look on Instagram, turning the criticism into content with a humorous request directed at fellow actress Damilola Oni, who wore a similarly low-cut white ensemble that same evening.

"I need the b00bs packing tutorial. Tag Damilola Oni for me," she wrote.

The party was a well-attended affair drawing several Yoruba Nollywood personalities, including Peju Ogunmola, Mama Ereko, Faithia Williams, Mide Martins, Wunmi Ajiboye and Afeez Owo, among others.

This is not the first occasion that Toriola's fashion sense has ignited public debate, and her latest response suggests she has no intention of toning things down anytime soon.

Check out Wumi Toriola's Instagram post below:

Fans react to Wumi Toriola's outfit controversy

Social media users were not shy with their opinions:

@Emmagist204 wrote:

"Who picked style for your fashion designer? You. Who instructed the media to zoom your breast?? You because you wore open br£ast style. So why complaining?"

@ArsenalTrumpet commented:

"Wearing this cloth isn't a mistake, you instructed your fashion designer to sew the cloth that way and even wore it to the occasion."

@Allbest06 asked:

"What should dey zoom for a the show before anti wunmi ??"

@XclusiveAutos1 said:

"One reason I like this babe be say she dey raw"

@17ioannes wrote:

"mama you too suppose no wear that dress in the first place"

@smallondon commented:

"Why not uncover it, since it is your deliberate attempt to tempt us even after seeing the celebrant's wife dressed in a complete omolúwàbí outfit yet you were not even free to yourself, being shameful."

Wumi Toriola addresses online criticism surrounding her revealing outfit at colleague’s birthday party. Photo: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone, explaining that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

While the affected channel remains inaccessible, Wumi directed fans to her second channel, Wumi Toriola Prime, where she has begun uploading English-language content, including her new film, Love Astray.

Source: Legit.ng