Germany confirmed that citizens of four specific countries are entitled to enter and work in the country without obtaining a visa

The four countries are all EFTA member states, a status that grants their nationals free movement rights comparable to EU citizens

Germany's official website outlines the exact conditions that apply to nationals from these four nations

Germany has confirmed that citizens of four countries can enter and take up employment within its borders without needing to obtain a visa first.

According to information published on Germany's official government website, nationals from European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states enjoy the same freedom of movement and work rights as citizens of European Union countries.

Germany names 4 countries whose citizens can work in the country visa-free. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/TOBIAS SCHWARZ/Omer Messinge

Source: Getty Images

Work in Germany without a visa

The four countries whose citizens qualify under this arrangement are:

1. Iceland

2. Liechtenstein

3. Norway

4. Switzerland

The government's official position, as stated on its website, is clear:

"Anyone from EU or EFTA member states (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland) is entitled to enter Germany and work here without a visa."

Why these 4 countries are treated differently

The distinction comes down to membership of the EFTA, a regional trade bloc that operates alongside but separately from the European Union. While Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland are not EU member states, their EFTA membership grants their nationals a level of access that mirrors EU free movement provisions.

This means citizens from these four nations can relocate to Germany and begin working without going through the standard visa application process that applies to nationals from countries outside both the EU and EFTA, including most African nations.

For citizens of countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, or Kenya who are looking to live and work in Germany, a formal visa and residence permit remain required under German immigration law.

Germany lists countries exempt from qualification proof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany published a list of 12 countries whose citizens can work in the country without providing proof of their qualifications.

However, the Federal Employment Agency must still approve the employment arrangement before eligible workers can obtain the relevant residence title.

Source: Legit.ng