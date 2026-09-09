WhatsApp has ended support for Android 5.0 and 5.1, requiring users to upgrade to Android 6.0

Affected users received warnings and may need a new smartphone to continue using WhatsApp

Backing up chat history is essential for users transitioning to compatible devices before losing data

WhatsApp has officially ended support for smartphones running Android 5.0 and Android 5.1, meaning users with devices stuck on either operating system can no longer access the messaging platform.

The change took effect on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, following an announcement made by WhatsApp several months earlier.

WhatsApp announces incompatible Android phones and devices globally. Credit: WABetaInfo

Source: Original

The minimum Android version required to run WhatsApp is now Android 6.0, also known as Marshmallow. The requirement applies to both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business.

WhatsApp warned users months ahead

WhatsApp announced in April that it would stop supporting Android 5.0 and 5.1 from September 8.

Users with affected smartphones received an in-app notification saying WhatsApp would eventually stop working on their devices.

The warning gave users several months to prepare by checking for an available software update or considering a newer smartphone.

The change is now in effect, meaning affected users can no longer rely on WhatsApp unless their device can be upgraded to Android 6.0 or newer.

Which Android phones are affected?

The update affects older smartphones that cannot run anything beyond Android 5.0 or 5.1.

Many of these devices are several years old and may no longer receive software updates from their manufacturers.

While the number of affected WhatsApp users is relatively small compared with the platform's overall user base, older Android phones remain in use across several markets, including parts of Africa, Asia and other emerging markets.

For users whose phones cannot receive a newer Android version, replacing the device may be the only option for continuing to use WhatsApp.

What users can do

Users should first check which version of Android their smartphone is running.

On many Android devices, this can be found under Settings > About phone or Settings > System > About phone, although the exact menu may differ by manufacturer.

If an official system update is available, users can upgrade their phones and check whether Android 6.0 or a newer version is supported.

However, if the device cannot be updated beyond Android 5.0 or 5.1, users will need a newer compatible smartphone to continue using WhatsApp.

Can users recover their WhatsApp chats?

Users moving to a new device should back up their WhatsApp chats before switching phones whenever possible.

Depending on their previous backup settings, chat history may be available through Google Drive or local storage. After installing WhatsApp on a compatible Android phone, users can sign in with the same phone number and follow the restoration process if a compatible backup is detected.

Users should therefore avoid deleting WhatsApp or wiping their old device before confirming that their important chats and media are backed up.

Why WhatsApp is dropping older Android versions

WhatsApp periodically ends support for older operating systems so it can focus development and testing on newer platforms.

Supporting outdated Android versions can limit the features and security improvements developers can introduce. Older operating systems may also lack technical capabilities required by newer versions of the app.

A list of Android phones and devices not getting WhatsApp updates emerges. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

By raising its minimum Android requirement to version 6.0, WhatsApp can concentrate on supported devices while reducing the need to maintain compatibility with ageing software and hardware, according to an update from WABetaInfo.

Android 6.0 is now the minimum requirement

As of September 8, WhatsApp no longer supports Android 5.0 and 5.1.

Users running Android 6.0 or newer do not need to take any action and can continue using WhatsApp normally.

Anyone using an older Android phone should check the device's software version and available updates. If an upgrade is unavailable, moving to a newer compatible smartphone will be necessary to continue using WhatsApp Messenger or WhatsApp Business.

These Android phones are losing software updates

Legit.ng earlier reported that about five Android phones are set to lose official software and security support in 2026, urging owners to check their devices’ status.

As security risks grow with outdated software, understanding when your phone's support ends could be crucial for maintaining personal data security and device performance.

Source: Legit.ng