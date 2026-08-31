Family, friends, and colleagues of the late actor Ogogo gathered for his eight-day Fidau prayer on Monday, August 31, 2026

Ogogo's best friend, Yinka Quadri, was visibly emotional as he welcomed the actor's children at the ceremony

Nollywood stars including Odunlade Adekola, Jide Kosoko, Mr Latin, and Toyosi Adesanya all attended the prayer session

The family of the late veteran actor Ogogo held an eight-day Fidau prayer on Monday, August 31, 2026, bringing together some of the biggest names in the Yoruba film industry to honour the departed star.

Ogogo passed away on August 23, 2026, following a brief battle with cancer. The Islamic prayer session drew family members, close friends, and fans who came to pay their respects and pray for the repose of his soul.

Ogogo's eight-day Fidau prayer draws colleagues of late actor. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

Yinka Quadri's emotional appearance at event

Among the most notable sights at the event was Ogogo's best friend and fellow actor Yinka Quadri, whose grief was written plainly across his face.

His eyes were visibly swollen, giving the impression that he had barely stopped crying since news of his friend's passing broke. Quadri was seen alongside some of Ogogo's children, welcoming them as they arrived at the venue.

Other prominent faces in attendance included Mr Latin, Odunlade Adekola, Toyosi Adesanya, and the legendary Jide Kosoko, all of whom showed up to support the family during this difficult period.

Ogogo's eight-day Fidau prayer holds, video emerges. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

Kira Taiwo's arrival at the Fidau prayer

One moment that drew significant attention was when actress Kira Taiwo walked into the ceremony venue.

The officiating clerics spotted her and paused to formally welcome her into the space, a gesture that did not go unnoticed by those present or by viewers who later watched the footage online.

Fans who came across the video took to the comments section to share their thoughts and emotions.

What fans said about Ogogo's Fidau prayer

Here is the Instagram video of the prayer held in honour of the late actor:

@package_solution wrote:

"Why are they following her with camera up and down"

@cuteshewa commented:

"Awon omo oku abi awon omo oloku"

@oladimeji1977 shared:

"Kira oloun awa pelu eh amen. Oju man yii tun ti wu, daddy pls take heart, is not easy I swear"

Another user added:

"Even from his voice is showing .. It is well"

Ibrahim Chatta pays tribute to Ogogo

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actors Ibrahim Chatta, Itele and Kelvin Ikeduba joined voices to celebrate the life and legacy of late veteran actor Ogogo.

In a video shared online, the actors paid tribute to the deceased, reflecting on his contributions to the Nigerian film industry and the impact he had on those around him.

However, Ibrahim Chatta's story moved many to tears. He recalled a touching moment from years ago that demonstrated just how deeply loved Ogogo was by fans and fellow actors. His recollection offered an emotional glimpse into the late actor’s relationship with those who followed and appreciated his work.

Source: Legit.ng