Nollywood actress Bukky Wright paid an emotional tribute to late colleagues Ogogo Hassan and Kola Oyewo, who both died in 2026

Bukky Wright revealed she knew Ogogo was briefly ill but never expected the news that followed, leaving her speechless

The veteran actress called on the government to introduce a pension contribution scheme for actors to secure their futures

Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright has spoken warmly about two of her late colleagues, Ogogo Hassan and Kola Oyewo, both of whom passed away in 2026, while also raising concerns about the welfare of older actors in the industry.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, published on the media outlet's Instagram page on Friday, 4 September 2026, Bukky Wright said she had heard that Ogogo was briefly unwell before his passing, but she never imagined his condition would prove fatal. She described feeling deeply pained and at a loss for words when the news broke

Reactions as Bukky Wright pays tribute to late actors Ogogo Hassan and Kola Oyewo, calls for pension scheme. Photo credit@ogogohassan/@bukkywright/@kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

The actress recalled working alongside both Ogogo Hassan and Kola Oyewo on several film projects, noting that the public often assumes actors are wealthy, when the reality for many is quite different.

Bukky Wright on passion over pay

Bukky Wright explained that when many actors of her generation entered the profession, money was not the driving force. Passion for the craft was what pushed them forward, even when the pay was poor.

Bukky Wright pays tribute to late actors Ogogo Hassan and Kola Oyewo. Photo credit@bukkywright

Source: Instagram

She acknowledged that earnings in the industry have since improved, but pointed out a troubling pattern: many producers now overlook older, experienced actors when casting their projects, leaving veterans without steady work or income.

The actress used the moment to appeal for structural support, suggesting the government should introduce a scheme that allows actors to make pension-type contributions during their active years, similar to a 401k arrangement, so they have something to fall back on in later life.

Here is the Instagram video of Bukky Wright speaksing about her late colleagues below:

Fans react to Bukky Wright's interview

Her appeal sparked a debate in the comments section, with many fans questioning whether such a system could work in Nigeria's current environment.

@truepassion208 said:

"Sadly 401k won't work in Nigeria because government won't pay when it's time to. You see how our pensioners are suffering."

@kashkingbosss wrote:

"Don't try it in Nigeria, I urge you to try it between your relatives and those who trust #IreO"

@abayomiajibikeodunsi commented:

"Quite uninteresting. May his gentle soul rest eternally. Old generations did it out passion and love."

@omoola_7777 said:

"Is paying the taxes government can help even in abroad"

@shakitoyin.27 wrote:

"So sad it's not applicable 401k. Even social security you would have worked and it's taken from your own work. That's your pay every time on till you retire."

Ogogo's resting place surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing the completed grave of late actor Ogogo at his family home in Ilaro, Ogun State, surfaced online on Friday, September 4, 2026, weeks after his burial.

The actor’s final resting place was constructed with black marble and white gravel stones, with an inscription honouring him as a father and grandfather.

However, the footage also drew attention to the condition of an adjacent grave believed to belong to Ogogo’s mother. Fans who viewed the video questioned why the neighbouring grave appeared different from the actor’s newly completed resting place, sparking reactions and discussions online.

Source: Legit.ng