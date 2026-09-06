The bodies of twin brothers aged 11 and their five-year-old sister were found near a river on a farm around the Owena Military Barracks area of Akure

The three children had gone to the farm with their father on Friday and set off for home before he did, but never arrived

Ondo State Police confirmed the discovery and said an investigation has begun to determine how the children died

Leegit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, Ondo State - Three young siblings have been found dead near a river on a farm in the Owena Military Barracks area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The children were named as 11-year-old twins Joshua and Jacob Jonah, and their five-year-old sister, Blessing Jonah.

Bodies of 3 siblings found near a river in Akure; investigations underway. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The state police spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, said the children had accompanied their father, Samuel Jonah, to the farm on Friday.

Jimoh said at some point, the three left the farm ahead of their father to make their way home, but they never arrived.

He added that when Samuel returned home and found the children absent, alarm was raised. Family members, neighbours and residents of the area organised a search, which continued through the night.

The following day, on Saturday, the children's bodies were found close to the bank of a small river within the farm.

As reported by Channels Television, Jimoh made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Police confirm deaths, open investigation

Jimoh, in the official statement, said:

"The Ondo State Police Command confirms the tragic loss of three siblings at a farm located around the Owena Army Barracks, Akure, on 4th September 2026."

Jimoh added that once the children were reported missing, a search operation was immediately launched, and that the discovery of the bodies followed the next day.

He confirmed that the remains had been released to the family for burial, while investigations were ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

The police spokesperson offered condolences to the bereaved family and used the occasion to appeal to parents and guardians across the state.

He urged parents to keep a close watch on their children, particularly in areas close to rivers, ponds and other water bodies that could pose danger.

Police launch investigation into the children's death, appealing for heightened vigilance around water bodies

Source: Original

Family receives condolences in Akure

The deaths have left the family in deep grief. Sympathisers gathered at the family's home in the Oke Ogba area of Akure to commiserate with the parents following the discovery of the children's bodies.

Police react as pastor, wife found dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Celestial Church of Christ evangelist, Abidemi Odukoya, and his wife, Adenike, died following a reported altercation at their home in Ogun state.

Neighbours said they were alerted by cries for help around 1 am on August 25 and found Adenike lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

The Ogun police command confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of both deaths.

Source: Legit.ng