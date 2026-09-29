Nollywood veteran Joke Silva celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, just weeks after losing her husband

The actress had stayed off social media following her husband's death on September 16, 2026, before her milestone birthday arrived

Estranged daughter-in-law Blessing Douglas broke her silence with an emotional post and a throwback photo to mark the occasion

Nollywood legend Joke Silva marked her 65th birthday on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, as warm messages poured in from fans and familiar faces alike, barely two weeks after she suffered one of the most painful losses of her life.

The celebrated actress had been conspicuously absent from social media following the death of her husband on September 16, 2026. Her silence spoke volumes about the grief she was carrying, making the outpouring of birthday goodwill all the more significant.

Joke Silva's estranged daughter-in-law Blessing Douglas shares heartwarming picture. Photo credid@blessingdouglas/@jokesilva

Source: Instagram

Blessing Douglas speaks up about Joke Silva

Among those who showed up for Silva on her special day was Blessing Douglas, her estranged daughter-in-law, whose tribute stood out for its warmth and sincerity.

Douglas shared a photograph of the two of them from happier times, pairing it with words that left little doubt about the affection she still holds for the actress.

Joke Silva turns 65, tributes pour in for veteran actress. Photo credit@jokesilva

Source: Instagram

In her post, Douglas wrote:

"Today, we celebrate you, your life, your strength, and the beautiful woman you are. May this new chapter bring you peace, joy, good health, and countless beautiful memories. May God continue to surround you with love and fill your heart with everything you deserve. Here's to 65 years of a life that has touched so many hearts, and to many more years of grace, laughter, and happiness. Happy Birthday, Mami! We love and celebrate you today and always."

A birthday wrapped in grief and love

The timing of Silva's birthday, coming so soon after the loss of her husband, added an unmistakable layer of emotion to the celebrations. That Douglas chose to publicly reach out, despite their reported estrangement, made her message one of the most talked-about tributes of the day.

Silva, widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most accomplished stage and screen actresses, has built a career spanning decades, earning the respect of generations of film lovers across the continent. Turning 65 under such difficult personal circumstances, the warmth directed at her from all corners served as a reminder of the deep connections she has forged both on and off screen.

Here is the Instagram post of Blessing about the actress:

47-Year-Old Video of Olu Jacobs in romantic movie scene

Legit.ng also reported that Tunde Ednut shared a 47-year-old movie featuring Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs.

The social media blogger shared a scene from an epic film showing Olu in a cosy sitting room setting with a white lady. What interested many was the Nigerian accent Olu Jacobs used in delivering his lines.

Source: Legit.ng