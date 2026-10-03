The UK government confirmed that adult dependent relative visa holders qualify for indefinite leave to remain without meeting two standard settlement requirements

It should be noted that the exemption covers people who hold a family visa and are receiving care from a relative living in the UK

The UK government published the eligibility guidance on its official website, outlining what adult dependent relatives must and need not do to settle

The UK government has confirmed that people holding an adult dependent relative family visa are exempt from two tests that most other visa holders must pass before qualifying for indefinite leave to remain (ILR).

According to guidance published on the UK government's official website, adult dependent relatives applying for settlement are not required to demonstrate English language proficiency or sit the Life in the UK Test, which are standard requirements for many other applicants seeking permanent residency.

UK clarifies two tests adult dependent relatives do not need for their visas. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla, Tpnagasima

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UK: Who qualifies as an Adult Dependent Relative

This visa category covers individuals who are being cared for by a relative already living in the UK. The guidance applies in 2026 and sets out the conditions under which these visa holders can apply for ILR.

The two tests that adult dependent relative visa holders are exempt from are:

1. Proving their level of English.

2. Passing the Life in the UK Test.

These exemptions reflect the nature of the adult dependent relative visa, which is designed for people who require care rather than those relocating for work, study, or independent family life.

UK: What applicants still need to meet

While the two tests are waived, applicants must still meet other ILR eligibility requirements, including completing the required period of residence in the UK under their family visa. The guidance makes clear that not all standard settlement conditions are removed, only those specifically listed as exempt for this visa category.

The adult dependent relative route is among the more restricted family visa categories under UK immigration rules, and the ILR pathway through it is subject to its own set of conditions separate from other family visa types.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed four categories of people who can sponsor their adult dependent relatives to Britain.

Requirements for bringing adult dependent relatives to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published the requirements for bringing an adult dependent relative to Britain.

The rules, published on the official UK government website, apply to relatives aged 18 and above who need a sponsor already living in the UK.

That sponsor must be a British citizen, settled in the UK, hold protection status, or be a qualifying EEA national with permission under Appendix EU.

Source: Legit.ng