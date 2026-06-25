Actress Jumoke Eletekete has shared her experiences in the Yoruba movie industry in a viral interview

Speaking with Agbaletu TV, the actress discussed her acting career and the types of roles she frequently portrays in movies

She also explained why she would not give up acting because of marriage, and addressed the perception among some people that she is a witch due to the characters she plays on screen

Veteran Nollywood actress Jumoke Eletekete has opened up about her life and career in the Yoruba movie industry.

The talented actress was a guest on Agbaletu TV, hosted by Dele Adeyanju, where she spoke about how she learned to play witchcraft roles and why many people label her a witch.

Jumoke Eletukete's interview about her career, Madam Saje and withcraft trends. Photo credit@madamsaje/@jumokeletekete

Source: Instagram

According to her, many people have associated her with witchcraft because of the characters she portrays in Nigerian films. She revealed that her colleague, Madam Saje, taught her how to play such roles, even though neither of them had ever seen a witch before.

"Madam Saje taught me how to act like a witch. We used to play mother-and-daughter roles in movies, even though we had never seen witches before or knew how they behaved," she said.

Jumoke Eletekete explained that she and Madam Saje frequently portrayed mother-and-daughter characters in films.

Jumoke Eletekete shares more about her life

Sharing more of her experiences, the role interpreter recounted an incident that occurred when she wanted to rent a house. According to her, while she was moving her belongings into the apartment, the landlord stopped her and said that other tenants in the building did not want her living there because they believed she was a witch.

Madam Saje mentioned in Jumoke Eletukete's interview. Photo credit@madamsaje

Source: Instagram

"I have been invited to join witchcraft before, and people run away from me because they think I am a witch. A man once refused to rent an apartment to me, saying that other tenants could not stay in the same building with me because they believed I was a witch," she said."

According to the actress, she broke down in tears after hearing the landlord's remarks. She also recalled another incident in which she was arguing with someone who suddenly accused her of trying to bewitch them.

Jumoke Eletekete shares encounter with Witchcraft

When asked whether she had ever encountered witches in real life, the actress shared an unusual experience.

According to her, she once saw a pole moving on its own, even though no one was holding it, and it struck her on the leg.

She explained that she was talking to herself and trying to understand what was happening because she could not see anyone moving the pole or hitting her with it.

The actress added that blood gushed from the injury, and it took divine intervention for the bleeding to stop.

Jumoke Eletekete speaks about marriage

When asked whether she had ever dated a fellow theatre practitioner, Jumoke Eletekete said she had not because her boss did not permit it.

She also stated that she has no intention of giving up acting, as she believes the profession will one day take her abroad.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Madam Saje collapses, cries tears of Joy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Madam Saje turned a new age on February 13, 2023, and fans and colleagues lovingly celebrated her.

The actress had a final moment of surprise as nearly all her old and young colleagues came together to throw her a surprise party. Madam Saje fell to the floor, held her chest, and eventually broke into tears of joy as her fellow actresses tried to calm her down.

Source: Legit.ng