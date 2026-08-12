The UK government has updated its official register of licensed student sponsors on August 12, 2026, covering hundreds of institutions across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland

The register includes universities, independent schools, private providers, and publicly funded colleges authorised to sponsor international students under UK visa rules

Some institutions on the list carry special statuses such as Probationary Sponsor or Subject To Action Plan, signalling varying levels of compliance with UK immigration requirements

The UK government has published its updated register of educational institutions licensed to sponsor international students under the Student and Child Student visa routes, with the list last refreshed on August 12, 2026.

The register covers well over 500 licensed sponsors spread across the United Kingdom, ranging from elite universities and well-known boarding schools to private language colleges and publicly funded further education colleges.

UK announces the approved schools and universities eligible to sponsor international students in 2026. Photo Credit: James Manning, Connect Images

Source: Getty Images

Institutions are categorised by sponsor type, including Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), independent schools, private providers, overseas higher education institutions, and publicly funded colleges.

Types of institutions on the official register

Among the universities listed are Imperial College London, the London School of Economics and Political Science, King's College London, Cardiff University, Queen's University Belfast, and Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

Many of these hold "Student Sponsor – Track Record" status, which indicates a sustained history of compliance with UK Home Office immigration rules.

Independent boarding schools such as Eton College in Windsor, Harrow School in Harrow on the Hill, Marlborough College, and Rugby School are also included, largely authorised to sponsor students on both the Student and Child Student routes. Private providers such as Kaplan International, EF International Language Centres, and BIMM University feature as well, with some operating across multiple cities.

Not all sponsors on the register hold full approval.

Some institutions, including Aysgarth School, Basil Paterson College, Blenheim Schools Group, and Redmaids' High School, appear as "Probationary Sponsors," meaning they are subject to closer scrutiny. Several others, among them Chetham's School of Music in Manchester, De Montfort University in Leicester, and London South Bank University, carry an additional "Subject To Action Plan" flag, indicating active compliance concerns being monitored by the Home Office.

What the register means for international students

Only institutions that appear on the register are legally permitted to issue a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), which is a required document for any international student applying for a UK visa. Applicants should verify that their chosen institution holds a valid and appropriate licence before submitting any visa application.

The register also specifies the route each sponsor is authorised to use. Some institutions sponsor only Child Students, others cover adult students, and many hold authorisation for both categories.

Nigerians planning to study in the UK or send children to British schools can view the full updated register here to confirm whether their target institution is currently licensed and to check its compliance status before making any commitments.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on little-known UK scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026.

UK's financial requirements for student visa applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had updated its financial conditions for student visa applicants.

The update, published on the official UK government portal, details the specific amount applicants must have in their accounts to cover course fees and living costs, as well as strict rules on how this amount must be proven.

For many Nigerians planning to relocate to the UK for studies, the new figures mean preparing significantly larger financial statements, especially given current currency exchange rates.

Source: Legit.ng