PDP candidate for Ogugu State Constituency, Michael Samuel Idoko, condemned a Kogi government policy imposing a N5 million signage fee on assembly candidates

The fee was announced by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, ahead of the 2027 general elections in Africa's largest democracy

Idoko warned the policy could shut out young people, women, and grassroots politicians from contesting for public office

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ogugu Constituency in the 2027 Kogi State House of Assembly election, Michael Samuel Idoko, has opposed a Kogi state government policy requiring candidates to pay N5 million for campaign signage.

Idoko criticised the policy on Tuesday, August 11, arguing that the fee could create additional financial burdens for candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

Michael Samuel Idoko, PDP candidate for Ogugu Constituency, reacts to Kogi state government’s N5 million campaign signage fee ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Michael Samuel Idoko

Source: Facebook

Idoko questions logic of billboard politics

Michael Samuel Idoko made his position clear in a statement sent to Legit.ng, responding to the announcement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed that candidates seeking assembly seats would be required to pay the sum for billboards and other campaign materials.

Idoko said the policy exposed what he called a worrying gap between the government and the everyday realities of Kogi citizens. He challenged the premise that campaign billboards drive electoral outcomes.

"History has repeatedly shown that many candidates have won elections without erecting a single billboard. Votes come from the hearts of the people, not from painted metal structures," he said.

He argued that elections are decided by grassroots engagement, credibility, and public trust, not by the size or number of signboards along a highway.

The human cost of N5 million

The PDP flagbearer said the amount being demanded could fund meaningful support for vulnerable people in his constituency.

"With N5 million, I can pay school fees for indigent students, support widows, empower struggling youths through small businesses, provide medical assistance for vulnerable families and improve community welfare in Ogugu. Asking candidates to spend such money on billboards while many citizens cannot afford food, medication and transportation is morally indefensible," Idoko said.

He also pushed back against the government's framing of the levy as a revenue and regulation tool, saying democracy should not be converted into a money-making exercise.

"Government exists to create opportunities for citizens, not to turn democracy into a revenue-generating venture. This policy sends a dangerous message that participation in politics is reserved for the wealthy," he added.

Idoko warned that the financial barrier would discourage young aspirants, women, and community-level politicians from entering the race, weakening democratic participation across the state.

He challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi to reconcile the policy with its claims of being a people-focused government, saying a genuinely people-oriented administration would lower the cost of political participation rather than raise it.

The Ogugu candidate called on civil society organisations, political parties, and youth groups to reject what he described as an unjustifiable burden on candidates, and urged the state government to revise the policy before it discourages broader civic participation.

PDP candidate Michael Samuel Idoko has criticised the Ahmed Ododo-led Kogi state government over its policies ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: s

Source: UGC

"Kogi people need jobs, roads, healthcare, education and economic relief, not outrageous billboard charges. Democracy should never become a luxury reserved for a privileged few," Idoko said.

He said his own campaign would rely on direct community engagement and public trust rather than large-scale advertising.

Idoko added:

"My campaign will be built on service, accessibility and the confidence of the people, not on the size of my billboards."

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP in Kogi Central Senatorial District inaugurated a campaign organisation to coordinate its preparations for the 2027 elections, with leadership calling for aggressive grassroots outreach across all wards and polling units in the district.

The inauguration took place under the leadership of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central.

Source: Legit.ng